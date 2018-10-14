High school football Week 8: Scores, photos, video all in one place

There’s still a lot to football left to be played, but the teams at the top of the Super 25 continue to handle their competition deep into the 2018 season. Only two teams in the rankings lost their Week 8 matchups, and one of those was inevitable given it was a game between two top-20 teams. Otherwise, the premier teams in the area continue to flex their strengths with the playoffs drawing close.

No. 1 Lincoln-Way East (8-0, 6-0) bulldozed through another opponent with a 56-18 win over Thornwood (1-7, 0-5), while No. 3 Oswego (8-0, 8-0), No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor (7-1, 5-1), No. 6 Brother Rice (8-0, 3-0) and No. 11 Mount Carmel (7-1, 3-0) each pitched shutouts. No. 2 Batavia (8-0, 6-0) had a tough DuKane matchup against St. Charles North (6-2, 5-1), but held on for a 27-24 victory to keep the winning streak alive.

With 13 teams in the rankings still unbeaten this season, it’ll be fun to see who can finish the regular season hot and try to carry that momentum into the playoffs.

Top games of the week

Maine South rides big second half past New Trier

New Trier (6-2, 3-1) came out firing in the second quarter Friday night to trail by just two points entering halftime against longtime rival Maine South (7-1, 4-0). However, the Redhawks found their groove in a dominant 22-7 second half to run away with a 38-21 victory in Park Ridge. Maine South quarterback Cole Dow ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, plus running back Jimmy Bartell ran in two more scores in the fourth quarter. The Redhawks are now alone atop the Central Suburban standings after their fifth consecutive victory.

Cary-Grove takes Fox Valley title with win over Prairie Ridge

No. 13 Cary-Grove (8-0, 8-0) clinched the Fox Valley conference championship with a thrilling 21-14 road victory over No. 20 Prairie Ridge (6-2, 5-2) on Friday night. Quarterback Ben McDonald, who had a big game as a passer and a runner, led the way for Trojans in a win that serves as a bit of revenge after they were knocked out of the Class 6A state playoffs by the Wolves a year ago. McDonald threw for 158 yards on 13 attempts, ran for 113 yards on 22 carries and had a part in two touchdowns.

Cary-Grove celebrated its Fox Valley title afterwards:

Glenbard West falls to Oak Park

The biggest upset of Week 8 came in Glen Ellyn, where Oak Park (6-2, 4-0) stunned No. 8 Glenbard West (6-2, 4-1) with a last-second field goal to earn a 10-7 victory. Senior kicker Henry Darrow nailed the 41-yard attempt with three seconds remaining in regulation to give the Huskies their first road win over Glenbard West in 20 years. “I knew that it might come down to that so I just made sure I was ready,” Darrow said. “It was just like any other one, there were just a lot more people watching.”

Oak Park managed to limit Glenbard West to just one touchdown despite the presence of star running back Tyquan Cox, who ran for 129 yards on 29 carries but failed to generate big plays to break the game open. Cox’s longest run of the game was for just 11 yards.

Scores

1. Lincoln-Way East (8-0) def. Thornwood, 56-18

2. Batavia (8-0) def. St. Charles North, 27-24

3. Oswego (8-0) def. Joliet Central, 49-0

4. Homewood-Flossmoor (7-1) def. Andrew, 35-0

5. Simeon (8-0) def. Taft, 58-7

6. Brother Rice (8-0) def. Leo, 48-0

7. Maine South (7-1) def. New Trier, 38-21

8. Glenbard West (6-2) lost to Oak Park, 10-7

9. Marist (7-1) def. Marian Central, 42-6

10. Nazareth (7-1) def. Joliet Catholic, 49-20

Coming up next

