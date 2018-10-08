It’s been an unusual weekend for high school football. All of the Chicago Public Schools weekend games were canceled and only some were rescheduled for today. Plus, the weather caused game interruptions and postponements. Our preps team of Michael O’Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile is here to sort it all out in this new episode of “Sun-Times Game Week” recorded live today from Back of the Yards College prep on the city’s South Side. This episode includes:

The fallout from the CPS game cancellations

Analysis of the Catholic League merger announced this week

Major hoops recruiting news including commitments from stars E.J. Liddell and Markese Jacobs

The new Super 25 Rankings

The Marist victory over Nazareth

The new Sun-Times “Player of the Week:” Quinn Priester of Cary Grove High School.

A preview of Week 8 including the ‘Game of the Week” between Hersey and Rolling Meadows

