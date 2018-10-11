Elijah Hooker dominates, Crane beats Harper for conference title

Crane senior Elijah Hooker stepped up in every crucial moment of the Cougars’ 20-14 win against Harper on Thursday at Eckersall.

The win gives Crane back-to-back Intra City 1 titles. It wouldn’t have happened without Hooker’s uncanny ability to step up, at multiple positions, in the most important moments.

“I’ve been playing football my whole life,” Hooker said. “ I can play linebacker, defensive line, quarterback, running back, anything. I’ve played it all.”

The Cougars (7-0, 6-0) trailed 14-12 late in fourth quarter Hooker brought down Harper’s running running back in the end zone for a safety with 11:09 to play.

Then with 4:22 left he blocked a punt. Crane got the ball at Harper’s two-yard line and Zay’len Hill punched it in for the go-ahead score.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hooker is also Crane’s quarterback. He had 16 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns. But his biggest offensive contribution may have been on the final possession of the game.

Hooker took six consecutive handoffs and gained yard after yard to secure two first downs, all while Harper’s defense clawed and scrapped and did everything possible to punch the ball loose.

Not sure it was drawn up this way, but it worked. Crane QB Elijah Hooker hands off to Donald Lee, who gets it back to Hooker eventually. Five-yard TD run and the Cougars lead Harper 12-6 at half. pic.twitter.com/CIaEkZIKzx — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 11, 2018

Intra-City teams aren’t eligible for the state playoffs. The conference title was on the line, so this was the biggest game of the season for both teams.

“This was all about our heart, dedication and hard work,” Crane’s Alexian Preciado said. “But probably most of all it is because of our coaches. They push us and make us work hard but also keep it positive.”

A big play from Preciado set up that final series for Crane. Preciado hauled down an interception with 2:14 to play.

“I visualized the play and I knew we had to get that last stop,” Preciado said. “I saw both of them going up for the ball. I thought he would catch it or it would pop loose. I knew I had to be there just in case he popped it up in the air and sure enough he did and I had to catch it.”

Hill had 10 carries for 68 yards for the Cougars.

“That [game-winning touchdown] felt so good,” Hill said. “This is my first year ever playing football. I play basketball but [Crane coach Anthony Andrew] kept asking me to play football.”

Crane senior Zay’len Hill punches it in to give the Cougars a 20-14 lead over Harper with 4:17 to play. pic.twitter.com/P6Uvucsgft — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 11, 2018

Qasha Barr had a one-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game for the Cardinals (6-1, 5-1).

Harper’s second score was the game’s most impressive play. Quarterback Leo Andrews connected with junior Travon Oneal for a 65-yard touchdown pass.

Oneal had 10 carries for 35 yards for the Cardinals and Barr had 10 carries for 37 yards.

Harper and Crane both had games canceled by Chicago Public Schools in Week 7 due to safety concerns after the Jason Van Dyke verdict.

State playoff eligible teams played make-up games on Monday, but teams from non-playoff eligible conferences did not have their games rescheduled.

Hooker and his Crane teammates were thrilled to be back on the field.

“We can compete with a lot of good teams in Chicago,” Hooker said. “We are just down here [in the Intra-City] based on what happened in the past.”

According to a CPS spokesperson the canceled games may be made up after Week 9, pending approval from the Illinois High School Association.

More Sun-Times High School Sports stories

Tags: