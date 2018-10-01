Sports
VIDEO: New Week 7 episode of “Sun-Times Game Week”

Staff Report
Oct. 1 4:13 p.m.

Heading into Week 7, fifteen teams on the Sun-Times Super 25 are undefeated and play-off eligible.  Many of them had big wins this past weekend but perhaps the biggest statement win of all was by No. 1 Lincoln-Way East which cements its reputation as the one to beat after 48-6 victory over No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor.

Lincoln-Way East was not the only team earning a blow-out win this past weekend as No. 2 Batavia’s shutout Geneva 48-0 and No. 3 Nazareth dismantled Carmel 55-17.
Our preps team was at the Southwest Suburban Showdown between Lincoln-Way East and HF game and has all the details in this Week 7 episode of “Sun-Times Game Week.”

Also in this Week 7 episode:

-It’s a big week for hoops recruiting. Find out which players have decided and how Illinois’ is faring

-The latest Super 25 rankings with three new teams

-Week 6 Player of the Week

Montini’s clutch win over Loyola 

-The Week 7 “Game of the Week:” No. 3 Nazareth vs No. 12 Marist-High School

