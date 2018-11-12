Video: Playoff analysis and new Super 25 football rankings on “Sun-Times Game Week”

We’re down to the final four in each of the eight high school football playoff brackets for the 2018 season. There are six defending state champions still in the running along with a total of 15 unbeaten teams. In this new episode of “Sun-Times Game Week,” our preps team of Michael O’Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile break down what happened in the quarterfinals from this past weekend:
- Mount Carmel’s defense takes care of East St. Louis
- Nazareth’s last second win over Simeon and Batavia’s last second win over Willowbrook
- How Cary Grove was able to contain Phillips’ Jahleel Billingsley
Also in this episode…
The new Catholic League super conference doesn’t officially start until next season but many of its members won in the quarterfinals, including Brother Rice, Marist, Loyola, Nazareth, Mount Carmel, Notre Dame, Montini and Joliet Catholic.
A look ahead to the top semifinals matchups that include:
- Class 8A: No. 1 Brother Rice vs. No. 5 Marist
- Class 8A: No. 2 Lincoln-Way East vs. No. 19 Loyola
- Class 7A: No. 8 Nazareth vs. No. 4 Batavia
- Class 7A: No. 7 Mount Carmel vs. No. 22 St. Charles North
- Class 6A: No. 1 Cary-Grove vs. No. 6 Notre Dame
- Class 5A: No. 4 Montini vs. No. 2 Sterling
Plus, there are the new Super 25 football rankings and a new Player of the Week.
South shore Tar has been pretty silent this year
Pretty amazing that 9 of the 10 teams that we may see in the finals for classes 4A-8A could well be Catholic schools; and 7 of those will be in the Catholic super conference next year – 4 of the 7A & 8A from the Blue division.
LWE, Batavia, Richards, and Cary Grove only public teams in the way…
As I mentioned last week and which is still true this week for the semi finals , Brother Rice has played and beaten 5 teams which are still alive in the playoffs … Marist, Loyola, Mt. Carmel, Montini, and Crete-Monee. Fancy that!!!
Since Rice did not play Carmel, it would have been hard to beat them.
Just visited Carmel’s website. I was wrong about academic scholarships. Congrats to you for receiving one.
Rice doesn’t want to see Carmel the catholic League Blue was Garbage this year. Brother Rice will always be who we thought they were!
First time in probably decades, but Mt. Carmel and Rice didn’t play each other this year.
I can’t believe Kyle Franklin was not in for player of the week. Over 300 yards and 6 touchdowns!