No Shot Clock, Ep. 81: Breaking down the 2018-19 preseason Super 25

Episode 81: Breaking down the preseason Super 25

Welcome to the 2018-19 basketball season. It’s the fifth year of the No Shot Clock podcast, which is kind of amazing. Thanks to everyone for listening and sending in questions every week. The games start in just a week so there is a ton to preview.

This episode is all about the Sun-Times preseason Super 25. The rankings are revealed for the first time and we go in-depth on each team, starting with No. 1 all the way down to No. 25. Then we talk about the teams that just missed the cut.

Things begin with a mailbag of listener questions. Topics include:

-How do we determine which games to cover?

-What are the best Thanksgiving tournaments?

-The outlook for the North Suburban conference?

-Basketball book recommendations -South suburban sleepers

Teams mentioned in this episode include: Zion-Benton, Benet, Richards, Loyola, Marian Catholic, St. Rita, Oswego East, Young, Mundelein, Evanston, Morgan Park, Bogan, Libertyville, Providence-St. Mel, Downers Grove North, Orr, Stevenson, Bloom, Bolingbrook, Notre Dame, Crete-Monee, Brother Rice, Hillcrest, Thornton, West Aurora, Geneva, Carmel, Waukegan, Homewood-Flossmoor, Leo, Uplift, Oak Park, St. Viator, TF North, Curie, Simeon, Warren, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Riverside-Brookfield, Glenbrook South, Naperville Central, Niles North, Evanston, St. Viator, TF South, Rich East, Rich South, Rich Central, Thornwood, Kenwood, DePaul Prep, Farragut, Kankakee, North Lawndale, Romeoville, New Trier.

