No Shot Clock, Ep. 81: Breaking down the 2018-19 preseason Super 25

Episode 81: Breaking down the preseason Super 25
Welcome to the 2018-19 basketball season. It’s the fifth year of the No Shot Clock podcast, which is kind of amazing. Thanks to everyone for listening and sending in questions every week. The games start in just a week so there is a ton to preview.
This episode is all about the Sun-Times preseason Super 25. The rankings are revealed for the first time and we go in-depth on each team, starting with No. 1 all the way down to No. 25. Then we talk about the teams that just missed the cut.
Things begin with a mailbag of listener questions. Topics include:
-How do we determine which games to cover?
-What are the best Thanksgiving tournaments?
-The outlook for the North Suburban conference?
-Basketball book recommendations -South suburban sleepers
Please rate and review us on iTunes, it helps new listeners find the podcast.
The podcast is on iTunes, so subscribe here.
Teams mentioned in this episode include: Zion-Benton, Benet, Richards, Loyola, Marian Catholic, St. Rita, Oswego East, Young, Mundelein, Evanston, Morgan Park, Bogan, Libertyville, Providence-St. Mel, Downers Grove North, Orr, Stevenson, Bloom, Bolingbrook, Notre Dame, Crete-Monee, Brother Rice, Hillcrest, Thornton, West Aurora, Geneva, Carmel, Waukegan, Homewood-Flossmoor, Leo, Uplift, Oak Park, St. Viator, TF North, Curie, Simeon, Warren, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Riverside-Brookfield, Glenbrook South, Naperville Central, Niles North, Evanston, St. Viator, TF South, Rich East, Rich South, Rich Central, Thornwood, Kenwood, DePaul Prep, Farragut, Kankakee, North Lawndale, Romeoville, New Trier.Tags: 2018 basketball preview, no shot clock
3 comments
Talk about Guerin Prep more! those boys are working and making noise over here
No Lincoln park in the top 25 shocker
Great podcast…In my opinion, not having New Trier ranked is a total miss. They have three of their main core back from a 25-6 team last year playing in arguably one of the best conferences in the state. Even with the loss of Kirkpatrick, a team returning a 6’9′ D1 Center (Brayboy), a 6’8″ four year Varsity player (Boehm) and a 6’5″ guard (Silverstein) is more than enough to warrant a preseason ranking. Not to mention the experience that those three bring to the team this year with big wins last year vs Evanston, St. Viator, Loyola and two against Niles North that was ranked in your top 10 most of last year. Great job though!