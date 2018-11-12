Super 25 football rankings for Week 13: Marist, Nazareth join top five

The Super 25 sees several changes this week entering the semifinals of the IHSA state football playoffs. With just two weeks to go, will No. 1 Lincoln-Way East (12-0) be able to hang onto its spot atop the rankings? The Griffins face No. 12 Loyola (9-3) in a rematch of last year’s Class 8A title game on Saturday with a spot in Champaign on the line.
Sixteen of the 32 teams remaining in the hunt for state championships across the eight classes are included in this week’s Super 25. Three newcomers – Notre Dame (10-2), Crete-Monee (9-3) and Joliet Catholic (8-4) – enter the fray as part of their playoff runs. Seven ranked teams, including Lincoln-Way East, Batavia and Richards, remain unbeaten 12 weeks into the season.
Maine South (10-2) is the big dropper this week after its quarterfinal defeat to Loyola sent it from No. 6 to No. 14. Homewood-Flossmoor (10-2) and Simeon (11-1), while sticking in the top 10, also saw their seasons end prematurely. In all, nine of the ranked teams will be following the action from home for the upcoming weekend.
1. Lincoln-Way East (12-0) 1
Saturday at Loyola
2. Batavia (12-0) 2
Saturday at Nazareth
3. Brother Rice (12-0) 5
Saturday at Marist
4. Marist (11-1) 7
Saturday vs. Brother Rice
5. Nazareth (11-1) 8
Saturday vs. Batavia
6. Mount Carmel (11-1) 9
Saturday at St. Charles North
7. Richards (12-0) 10
Saturday at Crete-Monee
8. Homewood-Flossmoor (10-2) 3
SEASON OVER
9. Simeon (11-1) 4
SEASON OVER
10. Cary-Grove (12-0) 11
Saturday at Notre Dame
11. Willowbrook (11-1) 12
SEASON OVER
12. Loyola (9-3) 15
Saturday vs. Lincoln-Way East
13. Montini (11-1) 13
Saturday at Sterling
14. Maine South (10-2) 6
SEASON OVER
15. Phillips (9-3) 14
SEASON OVER
16. IC Catholic (12-0) 17
Saturday vs. Richmond-Burton
17. Hillcrest (12-0) 23
Saturday at Joliet Catholic
18. St. Charles North (9-3) 20
Saturday vs. Mount Carmel
19. Naperville Central (7-4) 21
SEASON OVER
20. Hinsdale Central (8-3) 22
SEASON OVER
21. Notre Dame (10-2) NR
Saturday vs. Cary-Grove
22. Crete-Monee (9-3) NR
Saturday vs. Richards
23. Warren (10-2) 18
SEASON OVER
24. Oswego (10-1) 24
SEASON OVER
25. Joliet Catholic (8-4) NR
Saturday vs. Hillcrest
Satchel Price contributed to this report
