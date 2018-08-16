It’s a banner year for defensive talent all around the area. Batavia’s Michael Jansey Jr. leads the way, one of several Big Ten recruits that make the list of the area’s ten best defensive players.

1. Michael Jansey Jr., Batavia, Sr., LB (6-2, 210)

Northwestern recruit recorded 63 tackles in the regular season last year and was responsible for 11.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. Hits hard and plays the ball extremely well. A true playmaker that seems to know what is coming before it happens.

2. Romel Goston, Raby, Sr., DB (6-1, 175)

Northern Illinois recruit and 2017 All-Area First Team selection. Goston has a high football IQ. He’s quick to the ball and will contribute at multiple positions but he’s a game changer at defensive back. Finished last season with 54 tackles, five interceptions and two sacks.

3. Fabian McCray, Phillips, Sr., DB (6-2, 180)

Illinois recruit. An athlete who can do it all, McCray has a great football IQ and sees the field well. Over the past few seasons, it’s become clear he’s most dangerous on defense because of his ability to read the ball in the air. He’s had several multiple interception games.

4. Denver Warren, West Aurora, Jr., DL (6-3, 318)

Michigan recruit. Possesses some of the most raw, explosive speed in the area. Add his massive size and the Blackhawks have a talented playmaker leading the defense.

5. Rylie Mills, Lake Forest, Jr., DE (6-5, 275)

Big bodied and powerful, Mills has the size to push offensive lineman around. He has quick feet and a high ceiling. Holds offers from most of the Big Ten, Notre Dame, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia and Clemson.

6. Duke Olges, New Trier, Sr., DE (6-5, 260)

Northwestern recruit. Olges is a two-sport athlete that has a nose for the ball. He excels as a defensive end, tight end and on the baseball diamond. A solid player that knows the scheme at New Trier and uses his athleticism to break into the backfield.

7. Khali Saunders, IC Prep, Sr. LB (6-4, 220)

Purdue recruit. Recorded 101 tackles last season along with two defensive touchdowns. Also scored seven touchdowns on offense and had 640 receiving yards. He’s got quick feet and can make plays.

8. Cameron Mitchell, Bolingbrook, Sr. DB (5-11, 175)

Northwestern recruit. Part of a talented group of defensive backs at Bolingbrook. Mitchell has good speed and changes direction well. He’s versatile on the field and can contribute no matter the defensive approach.

9. Wynston Russell, Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr. DB (5-11, 180)

Oregon State recruit. Russell’s biggest strengths are his knowledge of the game and his athleticism. The Vikings are expecting big things from their defense this season and Russell should be one of the leaders of the unit.

10. Jackson Bruscianelli, Montini, Sr. LB (6-0, 200)

The Broncos leading tackler in 2017, recording 136 tackles and 10 for loss at middle linebacker. He has solid fundamentals and is an overall strong performer. Montini is poised to get back on the map this season, led by its defense.

This is the seventh story in the Sun-Times 2018 Football Countdown series. The No. 4 ranked team will be revealed Friday.

More football stories:

Want the latest info and analysis on high school football? Our preps team of Michael O'Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile will share all the latest news, insights and Super 25 football rankings in a new livestream show called "Sun-Times Game Week."

