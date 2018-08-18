Dynamic dual-position athletes are the theme among this season’s top receivers. The list is highlighted by three athletic Public League players, all committed to FBS colleges.

1. Jahleel Billingsley, Phillips, Sr. (6-5, 227)

The Alabama recruit has great size and is an athletic playmaker. One of the most touted prospects that state has seen in a long time. He’s a diverse prospect who can play all over the field, but his specialty is as a receiver. With his size and athleticism, he’s hard to stop.

2. Tyler Nubin, St. Charles North, Sr. (6-2, 185)

Minnesota recruit. Last season he recorded seven touchdowns and more than 700 receiving yards. He’s a big play machine who sees the field well and uses his athleticism and size to set him apart on both offense and defense. Nubin has the potential to be one of the best players in the area regardless of position.

3. Rory Boos, Loyola, Sr. (6-1, 175)

Responsible for 827 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior for the Ramblers. He surged into the spotlight in the playoffs. He can stretch the field and go up and get the ball. Boos moves well and thrives against man coverage.

4. Michael Love, Nazareth, Sr. (5-9, 170)

Love is so athletic, it’s hard to pick which position list he fits best on. The Bowling Green recruit recorded 1,057 all-purpose yards for Nazareth in 2017 and scored 11 touchdowns. He was the go-to playmaker for a Roadrunners squad that advanced to the Class 6A state finals. He’s primed for an even bigger season as a senior.

5. Jadon Thompson, Marist, Jr. (6-2, 160)

A natural at the receiver position. His length is a weapon and helps him stretch the field for big plays. The junior has offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and more. Consistency will take him to the next level. His ceiling is very high, expect him to have a big season at Marist.

6. Matt Judd, Lincoln-Way East, Sr. (6-2, 200)

Judd runs smooth routes and will be one of the standout players on the defending Class 8A champs. He knows how to get open and isn’t afraid of contact. Judd and big-bodied Jackson Ritter have the potential to be the best one-two punch in the area.

7. Marshawn Foster, Raby, Sr. (6-4, 170)

Western Michigan recruit. Foster is quick, aggressive and a natural leader on the field for Raby. An integral piece in the Raiders reaching the semifinals in 2017, he’s primed for an even bigger year.

8. Jack Moses, Lake Zurich, Jr. (5-10, 175)

A jack of all trades, who catches the ball like a natural. Moses is an explosive player who can make a difference on both sides of the field for the Bears. Played receiver, quarterback, safety and special teams last season, his understanding of the playbook and scheme is unmatched.

9. Messiah Travis, Solorio, Sr. (5-10, 170)

Northern Illinois recruit. Travis is a dynamic athlete and when he finds space there aren’t many defenders that can bring him down. He’s quick and uses his speed to make plays. Also a standout defender, he’s one to watch in the Public League.

10. Maurion Scott, Homewood Flossmoor, Sr. (6-5, 190)

A two-sport athlete, Scott is expected to contribute in a big way for the Vikings. He’s picked up a lot of recruiting interest this offseason and has great size and hands. Scott is a standout basketball player as well.

