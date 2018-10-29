The first round of the state football playoffs went according to plan. The top seeds all won, which sets up some excellent second round games. The Sun-Times Game Week crew looks back at the big first round games and highlight some of the top performances from around the area. Then we breakdown what the brackets look like now. Which second round games could provide surprises? Which teams have to make long, difficult road trips? Could any top seeds lose?

Plus, there’s a new Super 25 ranking and a new player of the week: Jahleel Billingsley of Phillips.

Our hosts are Michael O’Brien and Annie Costabile (Beth Long is off this week).

