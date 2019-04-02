Updating the recruitments for top uncommitted senior prospects

As college basketball coaching staffs seek out transfers of all varieties at this time of the year at the college level, finishing up their Class of 2019 recruiting class is also a priority for some.

When it comes to the unsigned and uncommitted in the Chicago area, there are some intriguing options for programs across the country at all levels.

Here are four city players who are the best of the unsigned and uncommitted in the Class of 2019.

■ Tujautae Williams, Orr

The résumé: After opening eyes during the July evaluation period, the under-the-radar Williams started receiving some attention from college coaches. He went on to lead Orr to a state championship this past season while averaging 13.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The talent: While still showing some raw parts in his game, the 6-5 Williams offers so much versatility and screams upside with his endless length and crazy athleticism.

The recruitment: Williams says there are three schools who he is trying to set up visits with in coming weeks. That short list includes Minnesota, New Mexico and Virginia Tech.

Williams says there are still a number of schools still in contact and involved, including Clemson, Cincinnati and Miami-Florida.

“I’m looking for a certain type of environment that fits me,” says Williams. “I need to find the right relationship, because it’s going to be just me at college. I have to feel comfortable and find a style that fits me.”

■ Antonio Reeves, Simeon

The résumé: After transferring back to Chicago from Arizona for his senior year, Reeves made the most of his return. He averaged 21 points a game for a Simeon team that won a sectional championship.

The talent: Reeves boasts size and length on the perimeter and is wired to score. He’s a 6-5, shot-making guard with three-point range.

The recruitment: The most overlooked prospect remaining on the board, Reeves took an official visit to Illinois State last weekend.

“It went well, better than expected,” says Reeves, who said he was able to play with the players and visit with the school’s business department. “I had a lot of fun down there.”

Southern Illinois has also started to make inquiries as Reeves says “he’s in no rush and will take my time” with the recruiting process this spring.

■ Myles Baker, Young

The résumé: Baker has won big. The 6-2 guard was a fixture at the varsity level for teams that won a combined 78 games in three years while playing an always-tough schedule. That includes being a part of a state championship team as a sophomore.

After a junior season in which he was a key piece and averaged 12 points a game for a team that finished second in the state in Class 4A, Baker put up 16.8 points a game this past season.

The talent: Baker has always been a jack-of-all-trades guard and should be appreciated for bringing a variety of items to the table. Shows the ability to score in different ways and is a willing defender with sneaky athleticism and some toughness to him.

The recruitment: Baker says he is hearing the most from four schools and has locked in on those four, including Central Connecticut State, who he visited last fall officially, along with UAB, UNLV and DePaul.

I want to find a place where I feel comfortable, because if I’m leaving home and most likely leaving Chicago for the first time, that can be difficult for any 18-year old. So I want to find a place that resembles home in some way.

■ Rashaun Agee, Bogan

The résumé: There wasn’t a player on this list who enhanced his individual résumé more than Agee over the past five months. By the midway point of the season the 6-7 big man was in Chicago area Player of the Year conversations. He was a double-double machine, averaging 19.3 points and 12.9 rebounds a game while leading Bogan to a Class 3A state runner-up finish.

The talent: A big man who can run the floor, Agee beats players at his position down the floor, finishes in transition and attacks the offensive glass for putbacks. The face-up game is still in the development stage, but he did step out and knock down 16 three-pointers on the season. Agee is tough, competitive and has evolved into a coveted mid-major prospect.

The recruitment: With a senior season emergence, Agee’s recruitment took time to take off. Now it’s wide open and is going to take some time to figure out.

Buffalo offered early on this past season but coach Nate Oats moved on to Alabama. There is a lengthy list of offers and interest, including Cleveland State, Kent State, New Mexico State, St. Bonaventure, Western Michigan, UW-Milwaukee, Washington State and Northern Illinois, which was the first and only in-state program that’s been there from the start.