Basketball
Basketball

LISTEN: State finals review, season wrap-up | No Shot Clock, Episode 98

No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
Michael O'Brien
mobrien@suntimes.com | @michaelsobrien
March 19 12:34 p.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 98: State finals review, season wrap-up

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen answer a bunch of listener questions, give their Two Takes and discuss the state finals this past weekend in Peoria.

-A ton of Evanston analysis
-Rockford East appreciation
-IHSA gossip
-Southwestern vs. CPS shootout?
-Who is next season’s 4A favorite?
-Title game breakdowns
-Liddell, Hargrove thoughts

That and a ton more…

