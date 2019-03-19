LISTEN: State finals review, season wrap-up | No Shot Clock, Episode 98

No Shot Clock, Ep. 98: State finals review, season wrap-up
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen answer a bunch of listener questions, give their Two Takes and discuss the state finals this past weekend in Peoria.
-A ton of Evanston analysis
-Rockford East appreciation
-IHSA gossip
-Southwestern vs. CPS shootout?
-Who is next season’s 4A favorite?
-Title game breakdowns
-Liddell, Hargrove thoughts
That and a ton more…
