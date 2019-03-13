LISTEN: State finals preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 97

No Shot Clock, Ep. 97: State finals preview
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien answer listener questions, give their Two Takes and discuss the state finals this weekend in Peoria. It’s a historic episode: We finally have a guest. Ben Pope, the Sun-Times intern, joins the show to give his Two Takes and give an outsider’s impression of our basketball scene.
-Genuine state finals weekend excitement
-So much Rockford East talk
-Discussing the North Lawndale-Farragut brawl
-Where does Providence-St. Mel rank among small school title winners?
-Will Belleville West repeat as Class 4A champs?
-Analyzing Evanston
-Can anyone beat Curie?
That and a ton more…
