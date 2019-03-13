LISTEN: State finals preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 97

No Shot Clock, Ep. 97: State finals preview

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien answer listener questions, give their Two Takes and discuss the state finals this weekend in Peoria. It’s a historic episode: We finally have a guest. Ben Pope, the Sun-Times intern, joins the show to give his Two Takes and give an outsider’s impression of our basketball scene.

-Genuine state finals weekend excitement

-So much Rockford East talk

-Discussing the North Lawndale-Farragut brawl

-Where does Providence-St. Mel rank among small school title winners?

-Will Belleville West repeat as Class 4A champs?

-Analyzing Evanston

-Can anyone beat Curie?

That and a ton more…

Please rate and review us on iTunes, it helps new listeners find the podcast.

The podcast is on iTunes, so subscribe here.

Tags: