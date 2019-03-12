Former Simeon star Kezo Brown shot, wounded Saturday on South Side

Former Simeon basketball player Kezo Brown was shot Saturday on the South Side according to several sources.

Brown, 19, was outside in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue at 4:20 p.m. when a dark-colored car approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered four gunshot wounds, two to the chest and one to each upper leg. Area South detectives are investigating, police said. No one was in custody as of Sunday.

Brown was a freshman All-American playing on Simeon’s varsity in 2015. He missed his sophomore year with health issues but returned and had a successful junior year, scoring 26 points to lead the Wolverines to the city championship. He missed his senior season with health issues.

Brown initially committed to play in college at Chicago State, but then decided to turn pro and join LaVar Ball’s JBA. He parlayed the JBA stint into a pro contract in China’s Wildball League this winter.

Sources say Brown has undergone multiple surgeries and is in stable condition.

Friends have been wishing Brown well on social media. The Orr basketball team, which heard news of the shooting just before playing in the Class 2A title game in Peoria on Saturday, prayed for Brown before taking the court and dedicated the game to him according to coaches.

Prayers up for Kezo Brown🙏🏽 — Shundell Johnson (@JohnsonShundell) March 10, 2019

Praying for Kezo Brown as he is fighting for his life 🙏🏾 https://t.co/0F67s3AwrV — Ashton (@AshtonDaTrainer) March 10, 2019

Praying for Kezo Brown 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Gloria K. White (@Glo_worm29) March 10, 2019

Contributing: David Struett

