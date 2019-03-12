Basketball
Former Simeon star Kezo Brown shot, wounded Saturday on South Side

Kezo Brown (2) blows past a Houston player in JBA league action played Tuesday at Wintrust Arena 06-26-18. Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times.
Michael O'Brien
mobrien@suntimes.com | @michaelsobrien
March 12 4:19 p.m.

Former Simeon basketball player Kezo Brown was shot Saturday on the South Side according to several sources.

Brown, 19, was outside in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue at 4:20 p.m. when a dark-colored car approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered four gunshot wounds, two to the chest and one to each upper leg. Area South detectives are investigating, police said. No one was in custody as of Sunday.

Brown was a freshman All-American playing on Simeon’s varsity in 2015.  He missed his sophomore year with health issues but returned and had a successful junior year, scoring 26 points to lead the Wolverines to the city championship. He missed his senior season with health issues.

Brown initially committed to play in college at Chicago State, but then decided to turn pro and join LaVar Ball’s JBA. He parlayed the JBA stint into a pro contract in China’s Wildball League this winter.

Sources say Brown has undergone multiple surgeries and is in stable condition.

Friends have been wishing Brown well on social media. The Orr basketball team, which heard news of the shooting just before playing in the Class 2A title game in Peoria on Saturday, prayed for Brown before taking the court and dedicated the game to him according to coaches.

Contributing: David Struett 

