IHSA denies Farragut’s appeal of double forfeit ruling

The Illinois High School Association’s board of directors has denied Farragut’s appeal of the double forfeit ruling.
A brawl broke out in the final minute of the Class 3A sectional final between Farragut and North Lawndale on Friday. The IHSA ruled the game a double forfeit and disqualified both teams from the state playoffs.
Farragut filed an appeal on Monday in an attempt to convince the IHSA to let them play against DePaul Prep in the Class 3A super sectionals on Tuesday. The Admirals hoped to either complete the remaining time in the game or be declared the winner because they were ahead when the game was stopped. Monday afternoon the IHSA board sustained the ruling made by Craig Anderson, the IHSA executive director, on Friday evening.
“Game officials and tournament management indicated…that both benches had emptied and multiple players were involved in the fighting,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Both actions, leaving the bench and fighting, are immediate ejections per the NFHS rulebook, and require a one-game suspension per IHSA rules. We saw no possibility for either team to have enough eligible players to complete the game or field a roster for the next round. That report was later verified via video. Furthermore, we wanted to send the message that we will not let fighting in high school contests become accepted or the norm. These are dangerous situations that require serious consequences.”
North Lawndale released a statement on Sunday that the incident was unacceptable. Farragut has not released any official comment to the media.
The Admirals led North Lawndale, the sectional host, 54-50 with 41 seconds left in the game. A Farragut player went up for a dunk and was undercut by a North Lawndale player. That set off the brawl, which involved players and fans.
“It was crazy as hell,” a Farragut source said. “It is sad the way it went down.”
“After speaking to game management and the game officials, the IHSA ruled the contest a double-forfeit and it was never concluded,” Anderson said in a statement released late Friday night. “These are never easy decisions to make, but we believe it is the correct one. It is vital that we continue to send the message that incidents like this at high school contests will not be tolerated. They are unacceptable in society, no less a high school sporting event.”
In a radio interview on Saturday, Anderson said there would likely be additional penalties leveled against Farragut and North Lawndale next season.
The Class 3A Sectional Final between Farragut-North Lawndale ended in a double disqualification.https://t.co/dfZsx14mIZ
— Preps Talk (@NBCSPreps) March 9, 2019
I bet if this was Stevenson vs. Fremd we would have nothing but lawyers filing lawsuits this past Monday and the IHSA would have caved.
I think the Ihsa should have not scheduled a playoff game at the school especially when both teams are from not that far apart
Double disqualification is the right call. The issue needs to be addressed. Bad behavior and fights at games have to stop. No justification for the fight. It is a foul, shoot the free throws and move on. Compete hard, respect your opponent and play the game. Teachable moment for kids.
Sure doesn’t look like he intentional submarined him, I don’t know. The quick reaction by players into brawl mode is concerning. Coaches gotta go because that displays no discipline or control. Unfortunately, too many crappy role models out there today. Coaches should have total control of their players, however.
I agree with you jgm. Can also be classified as mob action which I believe is a class 2 or 3 felony
Hmmmmm. Now that I know it was 41 seconds left, and the game was decided for the most part, I need to know if all the kids left the benches before I agree with the decision. Farragut has the most to lose. I reserve my opinion until I see the film. It would have to convince me that so many players left the bench that there wouldn’t be enough players eligible for the next game. I reserve my opinion.
Four points with :41 secs is anything but decided. Colorado St, a few years ago in tourney, down 14 with :35 secs left and tied it up at buzzer.
Hmmmmm.
How much clearer could it be?
“Game officials and tournament management indicated…that both benches had emptied and multiple players were involved in the fighting,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “
Farragut should be disqualified all they do is fight. That young man was not bridged or undercut. He let go of the rim but he sure likes to push people out the air when they are dunking. Farragut coaches condones this type of behavior. The coaches needs to go.
If this was the 1st time that NLCP has been involved in a floor fight I would believe you, but its NOT.
Free the Admirals. This is a disgrace. North Lawndale should be ashamed of themselves. They were about to lose a game so they sabotaged a great group of kids that have worked so hard to get to a super sectional. Makes me sick!
Looks like Farragut threw the first haymaker.
Learned everything except to walk away from a lose lose situation. Maybe next time.