Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

With record and last week’s ranking
1. Curie (33-1) 1
Damari Nixon’s shot
2. Bogan (28-3) 5
Beat Morgan Park
3. Simeon (20-14) 3
Showdown with Curie Tuesday
4. Evanston (30-4) 6
Stevenson up next
5. Morgan Park (29-5) 2
Fell short of three-peat
6. Young (25-8) 4
Lost a heartbreaker
7. Orr (26-11) 8
Kings of Class 2A
8. Geneva (32-1) 9
One win from Peoria
9. Bolingbrook (23-7) 11
Belleville West up next
10. Stevenson (27-5) 19
A year ahead of schedule
11. Marian Catholic (27-5) 10
Lost to Simeon
12. Homewood-Flossmoor (23-8) 13
One of the area’s most consistent
13. Bloom (26-4) 7
Couldn’t beat H-F three times
14. DePaul Prep (25-9) 22
Already in Class 3A state semis
15. Providence-St. Mel (30-6) 15
Class 1A champs
16. Farragut (20-7) 14
Difficult way to end a season
17. St. Viator (26-7) 12
Lost to DePaul Prep
18. York (29-5) 16
Almost beat Young
19. Waukegan (28-6) 17
Lost to Stevenson
20. St. Laurence (27-6) 18
Beaten by Bogan
21. Riverside-Brookfield (28-5) 20
Valiant effort vs. Curie
22. Fremd (22-5) 21
Rock-solid program
23. Oswego East (24-8) NR
Very nice playoff run
24. Downers Grove North (23-12) NR
Lost to Geneva
25. Glenbard South (25-6) NR
The area’s Class 3A Cinderella
Corliss, as a final 4 state team with a Simeon victory to its credit should be ranked within top 25. But other than that rankings look good.
Why didnt my comment get posted ?
Wow Corliss goes 2A final 4 no respect from Sun-Times top 25 . Oswego East and Downers Grove North they lost and make the top 25 . Who did they beat ? Corliss is in the Red South the toughest conference in the state. Beat Simeon played Morgan Park tough it home lost by 6, played Curie tough at home . Some one said 2A was JV Orr, Leo, Uplift, Corliss were all top 25 at some point this year. If 2A is JV than how can you rate a 1A team in the top 25 who did St Mel beat in the top 25? 1A must be frosh soph. When Corliss lost to Orr a team rated higher than them they should have still been rated. You got teams losing making the list how can that be? You think Downers Grove and Oswego could play in the Red South? I don’t. 3 years ago Corliss was in the White South now they go down state and still no love wow Mike do the right thing would love to get some feed back on this
Maybe if they would have beaten Gibson Sibley. They got 30 pieced by Orr. And lost the third place game to a team they shouldnt have.
Real Deal Super 25 and will not change very much. No chance for new additions now. 7 of the top 10 still playing. Curie, Bogan, Simeon, Morgan Park , Orr and Evanston the top shelf of Chicago.
Corliss beats Simeon, competes against MP, Bogan and Curie, finishes 4th in the State and doesn’t make it to the top 25? Wow
They came in 4th at the JV tournament. They wouldn’t even be in a sweet 16 matchup at 3A.
Who you talking about wouldn’t finish in the sweet 16 and what jv tournament
Dear HS Hoops Fan,
You sound crazy! A JV tournament? So what does that make 1A then? How does that make Orr look? They play in CPS Red South and held their own. The Red South is the toughest division in the state. How do teams that have an easy regular season schedule AND don’t even make it out of sectionals get ranked above a team who finished 4th in the state, beat and compete ranked teams, and be ranked at one point not make it to the top 25?
I am beyond disgusted at the treatment of Farragut by the IHSA, especially with Morgan Park out they had a clear path to the state title in 3A. Anyway, good rankings as usual, however, the following teams that are ranked behind Geneva would beat them:
Stevenson, Marian Catholic, H-F, Bloom, Depaul Prep, Farragut…
Clear path my A. Bogan would’ve beaten them again.
I appreciate your support of Farragut Ron…Clear path? You had the toughest path…DePaul, Bogan and Southeast….Are KG and Fields playing? did I miss something?
St mel at 15? Corliss should be 16.