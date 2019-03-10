Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Curie (33-1) 1

Damari Nixon’s shot

2. Bogan (28-3) 5

Beat Morgan Park

3. Simeon (20-14) 3

Showdown with Curie Tuesday

4. Evanston (30-4) 6

Stevenson up next

5. Morgan Park (29-5) 2

Fell short of three-peat

6. Young (25-8) 4

Lost a heartbreaker

7. Orr (26-11) 8

Kings of Class 2A

8. Geneva (32-1) 9

One win from Peoria

9. Bolingbrook (23-7) 11

Belleville West up next

10. Stevenson (27-5) 19

A year ahead of schedule

11. Marian Catholic (27-5) 10

Lost to Simeon

12. Homewood-Flossmoor (23-8) 13

One of the area’s most consistent

13. Bloom (26-4) 7

Couldn’t beat H-F three times

14. DePaul Prep (25-9) 22

Already in Class 3A state semis

15. Providence-St. Mel (30-6) 15

Class 1A champs

16. Farragut (20-7) 14

Difficult way to end a season

17. St. Viator (26-7) 12

Lost to DePaul Prep

18. York (29-5) 16

Almost beat Young

19. Waukegan (28-6) 17

Lost to Stevenson

20. St. Laurence (27-6) 18

Beaten by Bogan

21. Riverside-Brookfield (28-5) 20

Valiant effort vs. Curie

22. Fremd (22-5) 21

Rock-solid program

23. Oswego East (24-8) NR

Very nice playoff run

24. Downers Grove North (23-12) NR

Lost to Geneva

25. Glenbard South (25-6) NR

The area’s Class 3A Cinderella

Tags: