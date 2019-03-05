2019 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area nominees

The All-Area team, comprised of players in the Sun-Times’ entire coverage area, will be released next week and the All-State team will be revealed in two weeks. Players on teams in the Chicago city limits are eligible for All-City. You can see a full list of those nominees here: 2019 Chicago Sun-Times All-City candidates

All stats provided by coaches or athletic directors. Submit candidates to mobrien@suntimes.com. Deadline is March 6 at noon.

Matthew Ambrose, Stevenson, Jr.

15 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assists

Kelvin Balfour, West Aurora, Jr.

11 pts, 6.4 rebs, 1.2 steals

Connor Barrett, Loyola, Sr.

14 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assists, 1 steal

Michael Best, Wheeling, Sr.

18.6 pts, 4.7 rebs, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals

Darion Binion, Kankakee, Sr.

18.3 pts, 3.1 assists, 3.1 steals

Jacquan Binion, Kankakee, Sr.

15.7 pts 3.6 assists, 2 steals

Spencer Boehm, New Trier, Sr.

12 pts, 8 rebs

Jason Boock, Barrington, Sr.

13.5 pts, 3.4 rebs, 1.4 assists

Ciaran Brayboy, New Trier, Sr.

12 pts, 7 rebs

Bryant Brown, Waukegan, Sr.

20.7 pts, 7.2 rebs, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals

Jordan Brown, Waukegan, Sr.

12.5 pts, 4.2 rebs, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals

Traevon Brown, West Aurora, Sr.

12 pts, 2.9 assists, 4.5 rebs

Darius Burford, Bolingbrook, Jr.

17 pts, 4 rebs

Treyvon Calvin, St. Viator, Sr.

17 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists

Eric Cannon, Waubonsie Valley, Sr.

11.7 pts, 1.2 assists

Max Christie, Rolling Meadows, Soph.

26 pts, 10 rebs, 4 assists

JR Cison, Lake Zurich, Sr.

18 pts, 4 assists, 3 rebs, 2 steals

Tyler Cochran, Bolingbrook, Sr.

13 pts, 9 rebs

Keenon Cole, Streamwood, Sr.

24.9 pts, 10.5 rebs

Ryan Connolly, Grayslake North, Jr.

22.6 pts, 7.3 rebs, 1.3 blocks

Kam Craft, Buffalo Grove, Fr.

20.3 pts, 6.8 rebs, 2.8 steals, 1.2 blocks

Antonio Crews, Grayslake Central, Sr.

14 pts, 5.4 rebs, 3.4 assists

Troy D’Amico, Notre Dame, Soph.

14.8 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.5 assists

RayJ Dennis, Oswego East, Sr.

24.1 pts, 5.1 assists, 5.7 rebs, 2.8 steals

Jordan Diaz, Elmwood Park, Jr.

14.7 pts

Uchenna Egekeze, Huntley, Jr.

16 pts, 7.2 rebs, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals

Beau Frericks, Cary-Grove, Jr.

19.2 pts, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals

Lewis Harper, Rich East, Sr.

14 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists, 3 steals

Jeremiah Hernandez, St. Viator, Sr.

19 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assists

Chris Hodges, Schaumburg, Soph.

15.6 pts, 6.2 rebs

Mike Hodges, Schaumburg, Sr.

16.5 pts, 4.2 rebs, 3 assists

Deejay Holmes, Joliet Central, Sr.

11 pts, 3 rebs, 2 steals, 2 assists

Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick, Soph.

22 pts, 7 rebs, 2 assists

Frank Jakubicek, Cary-Grove, Jr.

13 pts, 7.5 rebs

Dakoda Joachim, Joliet Central, Jr.

12 pts, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Mark Johnson, Barrington, Sr.

11.3 pts, 8.9 rebs, 4.7 assists

Will King, Glenbrook South, Sr.

8.4 pts, 7.8 assists

Jeff Kratz, Wheaton-Warrenville South, Sr.

15.8 pts, 3.2 assists

Henry Kusiak, Grant, Sr.

12 pts, 4.2 rebs, 4.2 assists, 1.9 steals

Bennett Kwiecinski, Loyola, Jr.

11 pts, 6 rebs, 1.5 blocks, 1 steal

Brandon Lieb, Deerfield, Jr.

13 pts, 8 rebs, 2 blocks, 2 steals

Jack McDonald, Geneva, Sr.

15 pts, 6 assists

Dom Martinelli, Glenbrook South, Jr.

24.4 pts, 6.8 rebs

Mitch Mascari, Geneva, Sr.

15 pts, 5 rebs

Solomon Oraegbu, Fenwick, Sr.

17 pts, 5.2 rebs, 1.7 steals

Sami Osmani, Oak Lawn, Jr.

22 pts, 6.8 rebs, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals

Tagen Pearson, Nazareth, Jr.

15.3 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assists

Karl Polk Jr., Rich East, Sr.

12 pts, 7.5 rebs, 2.5 blocks

Gabe Renchen, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Jr.

15 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.5 assists

Anthony Roberts, Oak Park, Sr.

17 pts, 7 rebs, 3 assists, 2.5 steals, 1 block

Chase Robinson, Oak Park, Sr.

14.5 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assists, 2.5 steals

Johnny Roeser, Carmel, Sr.

17 pts, 7 rebs, 3 assists, 2 steals

Anthony Sales, Notre Dame, Soph.

16.3 pts, 3.9 rebs, 3.3 assists

Hezekiah Salter, West Aurora, Sr.

12.9 pts, 7.7 rebs

Sam Silverstein, New Trier, Sr.

11 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists

Marcus Skeete, Waubonsie Valley, Jr.

15.1 pts, 8.2 rebs, 1.9 assists

Christopher Smith, Rich East, Jr.

5.5 pts, 7.5 rebs, 4 blocks

Ryan Sroka, Huntley, Jr.

13.3 pts, 5.1 rebs

Issac Stanback, Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr.

15 pts, 8 rebs, 2 blocks

Josh Steinhaus, Libertyville, Sr.

17 pts, 4 assists, 2 steals

Zach Toussaint, Johnsburg, Sr.

23.8 pts, 4.5 rebs, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals

Hezekiah Trotter, Schaumburg, Sr.

12.6 pts, 6.5 rebs, 3.5 assists

Zach Vaia, Riverside-Brookfield, Sr.

15.2 pts, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebs, 2.1 steals

Andrew Veon, Riverside-Brookfield, Sr.

13.5 pts, 9.1 rebs, 2.4 assists

Marquise Walker, West Aurora, Sr.

14.8 pts, 2.4 assists

Tom Welch, Naperville North, Sr.

22.9 pts, 8.6 rebs, 2.1 assists

Andre White Jr., Waukegan, Sr.

14.1 pts, 3 rebs, 4.7 assists, 2.1 steals

Jeremiah Williams, St. Laurence, Jr.

18.3 pts, 9.8 rebs, 3.5 assists, 3 steals, 2.5 blocks

Kimahri Wilson, Carmel, Soph.

17 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists, 2 steals

Joseph Yesufu, Bolingbrook, Sr.

17 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists

Christian Young, Joliet Catholic, Jr.

11 pts, 3.3 rebs, 4.5 assists