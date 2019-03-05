2019 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area nominees

The All-Area team, comprised of players in the Sun-Times’ entire coverage area, will be released next week and the All-State team will be revealed in two weeks. Players on teams in the Chicago city limits are eligible for All-City. You can see a full list of those nominees here: 2019 Chicago Sun-Times All-City candidates
All stats provided by coaches or athletic directors. Submit candidates to mobrien@suntimes.com. Deadline is March 6 at noon.
Matthew Ambrose, Stevenson, Jr.
15 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assists
Kelvin Balfour, West Aurora, Jr.
11 pts, 6.4 rebs, 1.2 steals
Connor Barrett, Loyola, Sr.
14 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assists, 1 steal
Michael Best, Wheeling, Sr.
18.6 pts, 4.7 rebs, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals
Darion Binion, Kankakee, Sr.
18.3 pts, 3.1 assists, 3.1 steals
Jacquan Binion, Kankakee, Sr.
15.7 pts 3.6 assists, 2 steals
Spencer Boehm, New Trier, Sr.
12 pts, 8 rebs
Jason Boock, Barrington, Sr.
13.5 pts, 3.4 rebs, 1.4 assists
Ciaran Brayboy, New Trier, Sr.
12 pts, 7 rebs
Bryant Brown, Waukegan, Sr.
20.7 pts, 7.2 rebs, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals
Jordan Brown, Waukegan, Sr.
12.5 pts, 4.2 rebs, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals
Traevon Brown, West Aurora, Sr.
12 pts, 2.9 assists, 4.5 rebs
Darius Burford, Bolingbrook, Jr.
17 pts, 4 rebs
Treyvon Calvin, St. Viator, Sr.
17 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists
Eric Cannon, Waubonsie Valley, Sr.
11.7 pts, 1.2 assists
Max Christie, Rolling Meadows, Soph.
26 pts, 10 rebs, 4 assists
JR Cison, Lake Zurich, Sr.
18 pts, 4 assists, 3 rebs, 2 steals
Tyler Cochran, Bolingbrook, Sr.
13 pts, 9 rebs
Keenon Cole, Streamwood, Sr.
24.9 pts, 10.5 rebs
Ryan Connolly, Grayslake North, Jr.
22.6 pts, 7.3 rebs, 1.3 blocks
Kam Craft, Buffalo Grove, Fr.
20.3 pts, 6.8 rebs, 2.8 steals, 1.2 blocks
Antonio Crews, Grayslake Central, Sr.
14 pts, 5.4 rebs, 3.4 assists
Troy D’Amico, Notre Dame, Soph.
14.8 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.5 assists
RayJ Dennis, Oswego East, Sr.
24.1 pts, 5.1 assists, 5.7 rebs, 2.8 steals
Jordan Diaz, Elmwood Park, Jr.
14.7 pts
Uchenna Egekeze, Huntley, Jr.
16 pts, 7.2 rebs, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals
Beau Frericks, Cary-Grove, Jr.
19.2 pts, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals
Lewis Harper, Rich East, Sr.
14 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists, 3 steals
Jeremiah Hernandez, St. Viator, Sr.
19 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assists
Chris Hodges, Schaumburg, Soph.
15.6 pts, 6.2 rebs
Mike Hodges, Schaumburg, Sr.
16.5 pts, 4.2 rebs, 3 assists
Deejay Holmes, Joliet Central, Sr.
11 pts, 3 rebs, 2 steals, 2 assists
Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick, Soph.
22 pts, 7 rebs, 2 assists
Frank Jakubicek, Cary-Grove, Jr.
13 pts, 7.5 rebs
Dakoda Joachim, Joliet Central, Jr.
12 pts, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Mark Johnson, Barrington, Sr.
11.3 pts, 8.9 rebs, 4.7 assists
Will King, Glenbrook South, Sr.
8.4 pts, 7.8 assists
Jeff Kratz, Wheaton-Warrenville South, Sr.
15.8 pts, 3.2 assists
Henry Kusiak, Grant, Sr.
12 pts, 4.2 rebs, 4.2 assists, 1.9 steals
Bennett Kwiecinski, Loyola, Jr.
11 pts, 6 rebs, 1.5 blocks, 1 steal
Brandon Lieb, Deerfield, Jr.
13 pts, 8 rebs, 2 blocks, 2 steals
Jack McDonald, Geneva, Sr.
15 pts, 6 assists
Dom Martinelli, Glenbrook South, Jr.
24.4 pts, 6.8 rebs
Mitch Mascari, Geneva, Sr.
15 pts, 5 rebs
Solomon Oraegbu, Fenwick, Sr.
17 pts, 5.2 rebs, 1.7 steals
Sami Osmani, Oak Lawn, Jr.
22 pts, 6.8 rebs, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals
Tagen Pearson, Nazareth, Jr.
15.3 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assists
Karl Polk Jr., Rich East, Sr.
12 pts, 7.5 rebs, 2.5 blocks
Gabe Renchen, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Jr.
15 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.5 assists
Anthony Roberts, Oak Park, Sr.
17 pts, 7 rebs, 3 assists, 2.5 steals, 1 block
Chase Robinson, Oak Park, Sr.
14.5 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assists, 2.5 steals
Johnny Roeser, Carmel, Sr.
17 pts, 7 rebs, 3 assists, 2 steals
Anthony Sales, Notre Dame, Soph.
16.3 pts, 3.9 rebs, 3.3 assists
Hezekiah Salter, West Aurora, Sr.
12.9 pts, 7.7 rebs
Sam Silverstein, New Trier, Sr.
11 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists
Marcus Skeete, Waubonsie Valley, Jr.
15.1 pts, 8.2 rebs, 1.9 assists
Christopher Smith, Rich East, Jr.
5.5 pts, 7.5 rebs, 4 blocks
Ryan Sroka, Huntley, Jr.
13.3 pts, 5.1 rebs
Issac Stanback, Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr.
15 pts, 8 rebs, 2 blocks
Josh Steinhaus, Libertyville, Sr.
17 pts, 4 assists, 2 steals
Zach Toussaint, Johnsburg, Sr.
23.8 pts, 4.5 rebs, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals
Hezekiah Trotter, Schaumburg, Sr.
12.6 pts, 6.5 rebs, 3.5 assists
Zach Vaia, Riverside-Brookfield, Sr.
15.2 pts, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebs, 2.1 steals
Andrew Veon, Riverside-Brookfield, Sr.
13.5 pts, 9.1 rebs, 2.4 assists
Marquise Walker, West Aurora, Sr.
14.8 pts, 2.4 assists
Tom Welch, Naperville North, Sr.
22.9 pts, 8.6 rebs, 2.1 assists
Andre White Jr., Waukegan, Sr.
14.1 pts, 3 rebs, 4.7 assists, 2.1 steals
Jeremiah Williams, St. Laurence, Jr.
18.3 pts, 9.8 rebs, 3.5 assists, 3 steals, 2.5 blocks
Kimahri Wilson, Carmel, Soph.
17 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists, 2 steals
Joseph Yesufu, Bolingbrook, Sr.
17 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists
Christian Young, Joliet Catholic, Jr.
11 pts, 3.3 rebs, 4.5 assists