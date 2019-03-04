Basketball
Basketball

LISTEN: Sectional preview, regional review | No Shot Clock, Episode 96

No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
Michael O'Brien
mobrien@suntimes.com | @michaelsobrien
March 4 11:13 a.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 96: Sectional preview, regional review

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen answer listener questions, give their Two Takes and discuss the state playoffs, including a look back at all of the regional action and a look ahead at this week’s sectionals.

-Simeon vs. Brother Rice through the years
-Don’t forget about Evanston
-High academic Public League schools stepping up in basketball
-Lake Park’s turnaround

That and a ton more…

