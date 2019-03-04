LISTEN: Sectional preview, regional review | No Shot Clock, Episode 96

No Shot Clock, Ep. 96: Sectional preview, regional review
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen answer listener questions, give their Two Takes and discuss the state playoffs, including a look back at all of the regional action and a look ahead at this week’s sectionals.
-Simeon vs. Brother Rice through the years
-Don’t forget about Evanston
-High academic Public League schools stepping up in basketball
-Lake Park’s turnaround
That and a ton more…
