Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

With record and last week’s ranking
1. Curie (31-1) 1
Handled Fenwick
2. Morgan Park (28-4) 2
In toughest 3A sectional
3. Simeon (18-14) 3
AJ Casey is clutch
4. Young (24-7) 4
York up next
5. Bogan (26-3) 5
The area’s deepest team
6. Evanston (28-4) 6
Rematch with Glenbrook South
7. Bloom (26-3) 7
Already beat H-F twice
8. Orr (23-11) 8
One win from Peoria
9. Geneva (30-1) 10
Favorites at Bartlett
10. Marian Catholic (27-4) 11
Simeon in the way again
11. Bolingbrook (21-7) 12
Favorites at East Aurora
12. St. Viator (25-6) 13
Team to beat at Grayslake Central
13. Homewood-Flossmoor (22-7) 14
Battling some injuries
14. Farragut (19-7) 15
De La Salle up next
15. Providence-St. Mel (27-6) 16
One win from state
16. York (29-4) 17
Third time the charm vs. Oak Park
17. Waukegan (27-5) 18
Sectional hosts
18. St. Laurence (27-5) 19
Intriguing matchup vs. Bogan
19. Stevenson (25-5) 21
Faces Deerfield Tuesday
20. Riverside-Brookfield (28-4) NR
Knocked off Lincoln Park
21. Fremd (22-4) NR
The Hopkins brothers can play
22. DePaul Prep (23-9) NR
Contenders in Class 3A
23. Loyola (21-12) NR
Beat Maine South
24. Lake Park (23-10) NR
Underrated all season
25. Glenbrook South (24-8) NR
Can Titans beat Evanston again?
8 comments
The six transfers Orr brought in has really helped make them a model program…smh
The number is 8 not 6 and 10 in two years must be the high academics I’ve said that all year CPL means Cheating Public League!
Hey Mike. When this is all said and done, you need to show BR some love. Losses (9)to your #3(H),#10(R),#15(H),#18(R) & #20(R). Four other L’s- Rita(R), Fenwick(R), Wheaton North(N) and Uplift(N). Top 20 team, easily. Kennedy and Gavin will be missed, however, BR has a bright, bright future. Solid juniors, Fresh/Soph’s talented and recruits want to play for Bobby and in the Catholic League.No other conference to play in if you a southside/south suburban player. OK mom/dad’s. Great season Crusaders!(this coming from a ESCC player).
A. Arquillo had a fantastic season also. Battled every game!
I’m betting the biggest upset….York over Young…WOW. Just saying it makes me feel silly!
Come on guys! No one wants to see York upset Young more than me…. Is that even possible!
Casey look up. This is high as you will see Marian Catholic for the next ten years.
Let’s see if York can upset Young