Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

Michael O'Brien
mobrien@suntimes.com | @michaelsobrien
March 3 7:05 p.m.

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Curie (31-1) 1
Handled Fenwick

2. Morgan Park (28-4) 2
In toughest 3A sectional

3. Simeon (18-14) 3
AJ Casey is clutch

4. Young (24-7) 4
York up next

5. Bogan (26-3) 5
The area’s deepest team

6. Evanston (28-4) 6
Rematch with Glenbrook South

7. Bloom (26-3) 7
Already beat H-F twice

8. Orr (23-11) 8
One win from Peoria

9. Geneva (30-1) 10
Favorites at Bartlett

10. Marian Catholic (27-4) 11
Simeon in the way again

11. Bolingbrook (21-7) 12
Favorites at East Aurora

12. St. Viator (25-6) 13
Team to beat at Grayslake Central

13. Homewood-Flossmoor (22-7) 14
Battling some injuries

14. Farragut (19-7) 15
De La Salle up next

15. Providence-St. Mel (27-6) 16
One win from state

16. York (29-4) 17
Third time the charm vs. Oak Park

17. Waukegan (27-5) 18
Sectional hosts

18. St. Laurence (27-5) 19
Intriguing matchup vs. Bogan

19. Stevenson (25-5) 21
Faces Deerfield Tuesday

20. Riverside-Brookfield (28-4) NR
Knocked off Lincoln Park

21. Fremd (22-4) NR
The Hopkins brothers can play

22. DePaul Prep (23-9) NR
Contenders in Class 3A

23. Loyola (21-12) NR
Beat Maine South

24. Lake Park (23-10) NR
Underrated all season

25. Glenbrook South (24-8) NR
Can Titans beat Evanston again?

8 comments

  • Robbie

    The six transfers Orr brought in has really helped make them a model program…smh

    2019-03-04 09:08:23 | Reply
    • 50 year alum

      The number is 8 not 6 and 10 in two years must be the high academics I’ve said that all year CPL means Cheating Public League!

      2019-03-04 09:27:04 | Reply
  • jgm

    Hey Mike. When this is all said and done, you need to show BR some love. Losses (9)to your #3(H),#10(R),#15(H),#18(R) & #20(R). Four other L’s- Rita(R), Fenwick(R), Wheaton North(N) and Uplift(N). Top 20 team, easily. Kennedy and Gavin will be missed, however, BR has a bright, bright future. Solid juniors, Fresh/Soph’s talented and recruits want to play for Bobby and in the Catholic League.No other conference to play in if you a southside/south suburban player. OK mom/dad’s. Great season Crusaders!(this coming from a ESCC player).

    2019-03-04 07:17:16 | Reply
  • juswatchin

    I’m betting the biggest upset….York over Young…WOW. Just saying it makes me feel silly!

    2019-03-04 00:59:21 | Reply
  • ESCC fan

    Casey look up. This is high as you will see Marian Catholic for the next ten years.

    2019-03-03 23:38:35 | Reply
  • Creaky Knee

    Let’s see if York can upset Young

    2019-03-03 20:44:32 | Reply

