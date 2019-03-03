Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Curie (31-1) 1

Handled Fenwick

2. Morgan Park (28-4) 2

In toughest 3A sectional

3. Simeon (18-14) 3

AJ Casey is clutch

4. Young (24-7) 4

York up next

5. Bogan (26-3) 5

The area’s deepest team

6. Evanston (28-4) 6

Rematch with Glenbrook South

7. Bloom (26-3) 7

Already beat H-F twice

8. Orr (23-11) 8

One win from Peoria

9. Geneva (30-1) 10

Favorites at Bartlett

10. Marian Catholic (27-4) 11

Simeon in the way again

11. Bolingbrook (21-7) 12

Favorites at East Aurora

12. St. Viator (25-6) 13

Team to beat at Grayslake Central

13. Homewood-Flossmoor (22-7) 14

Battling some injuries

14. Farragut (19-7) 15

De La Salle up next

15. Providence-St. Mel (27-6) 16

One win from state

16. York (29-4) 17

Third time the charm vs. Oak Park

17. Waukegan (27-5) 18

Sectional hosts

18. St. Laurence (27-5) 19

Intriguing matchup vs. Bogan

19. Stevenson (25-5) 21

Faces Deerfield Tuesday

20. Riverside-Brookfield (28-4) NR

Knocked off Lincoln Park

21. Fremd (22-4) NR

The Hopkins brothers can play

22. DePaul Prep (23-9) NR

Contenders in Class 3A

23. Loyola (21-12) NR

Beat Maine South

24. Lake Park (23-10) NR

Underrated all season

25. Glenbrook South (24-8) NR

Can Titans beat Evanston again?

