Basketball
Basketball

2019 Chicago Sun-Times All-City candidates

Brooks' Pierre Poindexter (12) backs down Ag. Science's Dan Davenport (34), Thursday 01-10-19. Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times.
Brooks' Pierre Poindexter (12) backs down Ag. Science's Dan Davenport (34), Thursday 01-10-19. Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times.
Michael O'Brien
mobrien@suntimes.com | @michaelsobrien
Feb. 26 11:39 a.m.

All stats provided by coaches or athletic directors. Submit candidates to mobrien@suntimes.com

Gavin Alston, Dunbar, Sr.
18.7 pts, 8.5 rebs, 54% FG, 39% 3PT

Fernando Alvarez-May, Alcott, Jr.
18 pts, 5 rebs, 3 steals

DaChaun Anderson, Leo, Sr.
19.3 pts, 12.2 rebs, 3 blocks

Raheem Anthony, DePaul Prep, Sr.
13.2 pts, 6.5 rebs, 5.3 assists, 2.1 steals

Clyde Benton, De La Salle, Sr.
15.8 pts, 6.4 rebs, 3.1 assists. 74% FT

Noah Chatman, Senn, Sr.
28.1 pts, 4.5 rebs, 3 assists

Kejuan Clements, Simeon, Sr.
13.5 pts, 6 assists, 3 steals

Fred Cleveland, Leo, Sr.
21.7 pts, 6.4 assists, 3.2 steals

Perry Cowan, DePaul Prep, Sr.
18.4 pts, 5.5 rebs, 3 assists, 2.2 steals

Christian Davis, St. Ignatius, Sr.
18.1 pts, 4.5 rebs, 2 assists, 1.5 steals, 34.5% 3PT

Devin Davis, Westinghouse, Jr.
24 pts, 3.8 assists, 4.1 rebs, 2.5 steals

Demetrius Douglas, North Lawndale, Sr.
21.3 pts, 5 rebs, 2.4 assists, 2.5 steals

Dhashon Dyson, Corliss, Sr.
19.7 pts, 3 assists, 3.5 rebs, 2.6 steals. 49% FG, 39% 3PT

TJ Ervin, Providence-St. Mel, Sr.
10 pts, 6 assists, 3 steals

Eddie Fox, Phoenix, Sr.
16 pts, 5 assists, 3 steals

Austin Freeman, St. Patrick, Sr.
18 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assists, 3 steals. 54% FG, 45% 3PT, 82%

Kevin Gentry, Austin, Soph.
18 pts, 5 assists, 3 steals

Quame Gipson, Steinmetz, Jr.
16.9 pts, 4.8 rebs, 2.6 assists, 3.6 steals

Jarvin Graham, Perspectives-MSA, Jr.
10.1 pts, 4.2 assists

Dago Guel, Back of the Yards, Jr.
15.1 pts, 4.1 rebs, 4.5 steals

Tyrese Guerrier, Mather, Sr.
22 pts

Elijah Harris, Perspectives-MSA, Sr.
13.3 pts, 5.6 rebs

Khalid Herron, Phoenix, Sr.
23 pts, 13 rebs

Robert Hobbs, Crane, Jr.
18 pts, 10 rebs, 1 block, 62% FG

Deion Jackson, Providence-St. Mel, Sr.
15 points, 6 rebs

Donovan Jones, Solorio, Fr.
19 pts, 6 rebs, 6 assists

Karl Jones, Morgan Park, Sr.
10.5 pts, 12 rebs, 3.2 blocks

Yoshua Jones, Sullivan, Sr.
17.4 pts, 7.7 rebs, 3.3 steals

Eric Jordan, Providence-St. Mel, Sr.
14 pts

Marquise Kennedy, Brother Rice, Sr.
23.8 pts, 6.4 rebs, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.2 blocks, 60% FG

Sincere Key, Solorio, Jr.
15 pts, 8 rebs

Nurell Lacey, Longwood, Sr.
21.2 pts, 6.3 rebs, 6.5 assists 4.7 steals

Andrew McClain, Austin, Jr.
14 pts, 43% 3PT

Ishmael Martin, Dunbar, Sr.
18.9 pts, 4.2 rebs, 4.1 assists, 60% FG, 54% 3PT

Adam Miller, Morgan Park, Jr.
29.2 pts, 7.8 rebs, 6.1 assists

Taeyon Neal, Providence-St. Mel, Sr.
9 pts, 8 rebs, 3 blocks

Tyriel Nelson, Providence-St. Mel, Sr.
16 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assists, 2 steals

Johnathan Oden, Legal Prep, Jr.
17.9 pts, 10.1 rebs, 4.3 blocks

Pierre Poindexter, Brooks, Sr.
15.8 pts, 9.6 rebs

Paris Pope, Sullivan, Sr.
15.7 pts, 4.3 rebs, 6.1 assists

Shamar Pumphrey, Lindblom, Sr.
13.1 pts, 6.2 assists, 82 steals

Alex Raiford, De La Salle, Sr.
12.3 pts, 5.4 rebs, 4.2 assists, 79% FT

Antonio Reeves, Simeon, Sr.
21.7 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists

Chris Roberts, Morgan Park, Sr.
14.3 pts, 4.1 rebs

Tyrese Scurlock, Dunbar, Sr.
18.2 pts, 10.7 rebs, 67% FG

Nakyel Shelton, Schurz, Jr.
18 pts, 5 assists, 5 rebs

Jimarius Sneed, Crane, Jr.
15 pts, 7 rebs

Trey Spires, Clemente, Soph.
16.1 pts, 4.9 rebs, 5.1 assists, 3.4 steals

Aaron Strong, Farragut, Sr.
22.3 pts, 8.9 rebs, 4.4 assists

Isaiah Tolbert, Brooks, Jr.
12.5 pts, 6 assists

Deshawndre Washington, Morgan Park, Sr.
15.3 pts, 6.5 rebs, 5.2 assists

Zion Washington, North Lawndale, Sr.
7.3 pts, 8.2 rebs, 7.4 blocks

Marcus Watson Jr., Morgan Park, Jr.
13 pts, 11 assists, 4.2 rebs, 4.4 steals
recent articles
Road to Peoria: Class 4A and 3A teams to beat, storylines, bracket-busters and picks
Feb. 26 10:17 a.m.
Streamwood senior Keenon Cole’s dedication has paid off
Feb. 26 2:21 a.m.
Basketball scoreboard: Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
Feb. 25 6:21 p.m.
LISTEN: Regionals preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 95
Feb. 25 11:24 a.m.
This week’s Chicago-area basketball schedule
Feb. 24 11:24 p.m.
Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings
Feb. 24 6:35 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Modal