2019 Chicago Sun-Times All-City candidates

All stats provided by coaches or athletic directors. Submit candidates to mobrien@suntimes.com
Gavin Alston, Dunbar, Sr.
18.7 pts, 8.5 rebs, 54% FG, 39% 3PT
Fernando Alvarez-May, Alcott, Jr.
18 pts, 5 rebs, 3 steals
DaChaun Anderson, Leo, Sr.
19.3 pts, 12.2 rebs, 3 blocks
Raheem Anthony, DePaul Prep, Sr.
13.2 pts, 6.5 rebs, 5.3 assists, 2.1 steals
Clyde Benton, De La Salle, Sr.
15.8 pts, 6.4 rebs, 3.1 assists. 74% FT
Noah Chatman, Senn, Sr.
28.1 pts, 4.5 rebs, 3 assists
Kejuan Clements, Simeon, Sr.
13.5 pts, 6 assists, 3 steals
Fred Cleveland, Leo, Sr.
21.7 pts, 6.4 assists, 3.2 steals
Perry Cowan, DePaul Prep, Sr.
18.4 pts, 5.5 rebs, 3 assists, 2.2 steals
Christian Davis, St. Ignatius, Sr.
18.1 pts, 4.5 rebs, 2 assists, 1.5 steals, 34.5% 3PT
Devin Davis, Westinghouse, Jr.
24 pts, 3.8 assists, 4.1 rebs, 2.5 steals
Demetrius Douglas, North Lawndale, Sr.
21.3 pts, 5 rebs, 2.4 assists, 2.5 steals
Dhashon Dyson, Corliss, Sr.
19.7 pts, 3 assists, 3.5 rebs, 2.6 steals. 49% FG, 39% 3PT
TJ Ervin, Providence-St. Mel, Sr.
10 pts, 6 assists, 3 steals
Eddie Fox, Phoenix, Sr.
16 pts, 5 assists, 3 steals
Austin Freeman, St. Patrick, Sr.
18 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assists, 3 steals. 54% FG, 45% 3PT, 82%
Kevin Gentry, Austin, Soph.
18 pts, 5 assists, 3 steals
Quame Gipson, Steinmetz, Jr.
16.9 pts, 4.8 rebs, 2.6 assists, 3.6 steals
Jarvin Graham, Perspectives-MSA, Jr.
10.1 pts, 4.2 assists
Dago Guel, Back of the Yards, Jr.
15.1 pts, 4.1 rebs, 4.5 steals
Tyrese Guerrier, Mather, Sr.
22 pts
Elijah Harris, Perspectives-MSA, Sr.
13.3 pts, 5.6 rebs
Khalid Herron, Phoenix, Sr.
23 pts, 13 rebs
Robert Hobbs, Crane, Jr.
18 pts, 10 rebs, 1 block, 62% FG
Deion Jackson, Providence-St. Mel, Sr.
15 points, 6 rebs
Donovan Jones, Solorio, Fr.
19 pts, 6 rebs, 6 assists
Karl Jones, Morgan Park, Sr.
10.5 pts, 12 rebs, 3.2 blocks
Yoshua Jones, Sullivan, Sr.
17.4 pts, 7.7 rebs, 3.3 steals
Eric Jordan, Providence-St. Mel, Sr.
14 pts
Marquise Kennedy, Brother Rice, Sr.
23.8 pts, 6.4 rebs, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.2 blocks, 60% FG
Sincere Key, Solorio, Jr.
15 pts, 8 rebs
Nurell Lacey, Longwood, Sr.
21.2 pts, 6.3 rebs, 6.5 assists 4.7 steals
Andrew McClain, Austin, Jr.
14 pts, 43% 3PT
Ishmael Martin, Dunbar, Sr.
18.9 pts, 4.2 rebs, 4.1 assists, 60% FG, 54% 3PT
Adam Miller, Morgan Park, Jr.
29.2 pts, 7.8 rebs, 6.1 assists
Taeyon Neal, Providence-St. Mel, Sr.
9 pts, 8 rebs, 3 blocks
Tyriel Nelson, Providence-St. Mel, Sr.
16 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assists, 2 steals
Johnathan Oden, Legal Prep, Jr.
17.9 pts, 10.1 rebs, 4.3 blocks
Pierre Poindexter, Brooks, Sr.
15.8 pts, 9.6 rebs
Paris Pope, Sullivan, Sr.
15.7 pts, 4.3 rebs, 6.1 assists
Shamar Pumphrey, Lindblom, Sr.
13.1 pts, 6.2 assists, 82 steals
Alex Raiford, De La Salle, Sr.
12.3 pts, 5.4 rebs, 4.2 assists, 79% FT
Antonio Reeves, Simeon, Sr.
21.7 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists
Chris Roberts, Morgan Park, Sr.
14.3 pts, 4.1 rebs
Tyrese Scurlock, Dunbar, Sr.
18.2 pts, 10.7 rebs, 67% FG
Nakyel Shelton, Schurz, Jr.
18 pts, 5 assists, 5 rebs
Jimarius Sneed, Crane, Jr.
15 pts, 7 rebs
Trey Spires, Clemente, Soph.
16.1 pts, 4.9 rebs, 5.1 assists, 3.4 steals
Aaron Strong, Farragut, Sr.
22.3 pts, 8.9 rebs, 4.4 assists
Isaiah Tolbert, Brooks, Jr.
12.5 pts, 6 assists
Deshawndre Washington, Morgan Park, Sr.
15.3 pts, 6.5 rebs, 5.2 assists
Zion Washington, North Lawndale, Sr.
7.3 pts, 8.2 rebs, 7.4 blocks
Marcus Watson Jr., Morgan Park, Jr.
13 pts, 11 assists, 4.2 rebs, 4.4 steals