LISTEN: Playoff seeds, city title game talk | No Shot Clock, Episode 94

No Shot Clock, Ep. 95: Regionals preview
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien answer listener questions, give their Two Takes and discuss the state playoffs, including an in-depth look at the Class 4A regionals.
-What is the best recent team not to win the state title?
-Taking a look back at the 2005 Player of the Year race
-MSL title game rewind, the fantastic Fremd-Prospect game
-Which team has the toughest road to the Class 4A title?
That and a ton more…
Please rate and review us on iTunes, it helps new listeners find the podcast.
The podcast is on iTunes, so subscribe here.
Tags: no shot clock