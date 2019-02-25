LISTEN: Playoff seeds, city title game talk | No Shot Clock, Episode 94

Basketball
LISTEN: Regionals preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 95

No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
Michael O'Brien
Feb. 25 11:24 a.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 95: Regionals preview

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien answer listener questions, give their Two Takes and discuss the state playoffs, including an in-depth look at the Class 4A regionals.

-What is the best recent team not to win the state title?
-Taking a look back at the 2005 Player of the Year race
-MSL title game rewind, the fantastic Fremd-Prospect game
-Which team has the toughest road to the Class 4A title?

That and a ton more…

