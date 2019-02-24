Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

With record and last week’s ranking
1. Curie (29-1) 1
Top seed at Proviso West
2. Morgan Park (26-4) 2
Class 3A favorite
3. Simeon (16-14) 3
Tough regional at Brother Rice
4. Young (22-7) 4
Hosts loaded regional
5. Bogan (24-3) 5
Can Bengals reach Peoria?
6. Evanston (26-4) 6
Hosts 4A regional
7. Bloom (24-3) 7
Returning to form
8. Orr (21-11) 8
Won Class 2A regional
9. Lincoln Park (22-7) 9
Romelle Howard adds a boost
10. Geneva (28-1) 11
Favorites in Bartlett Sectional
11. Marian Catholic (25-4) 13
East Suburban Catholic champs
12. Bolingbrook (19-7) 10
Rested starters in L-W East loss
13. St. Viator (23-6) 12
Lost to Benet
14. Homewood-Flossmoor (20-7) 14
Threat at Eisenhower
15. Farragut (17-7) 15
Top seed at North Lawndale
16. Providence-St. Mel 25-6 17
Class 1A state title favorites
17. York (27-4) 19
Beat Downers Grove South
18. Waukegan (25-5) 20
Co-North Suburban champs
19. St. Laurence (25-5) 21
Tough sectional challenge
20. Benet (23-7) 23
Beat St. Viator
21. Stevenson (23-5) 18
Lost to Lake Forest
22. Oak Park (17-9) 16
Lost to Proviso East
23. Maine South (22-9) 24
Dominated Vernon Hills
24. Kankakee (21-6) 25
Beat Rich Central, South Shore
25. Proviso East (23-8) NR
Beat Oak Park
12 comments
Good to see Proviso East get it’s due at the end of the season. This is a scrappy defensive team led by senior Devin Spencer and an unhearalded group of players giving playing as a single unit giving it everything they’ve got each and every game. Coach Donnie Boyce has done a remarkable job with this cast of characters that don’t seem to get much respect as every senior is still unsigned to play at the next level. No matter what happens at a tough Whitney Young draw, these young fearless battle tested Pirates have made us proud!
Great to Finally see Proviso East ranked. Should be up a little more than Oak Park??
I agree with Aaron. Very Good Defensive team with good outside shooting. Devin doing excellent job Leading them up court and defending. James and Michael and Tim doing Great Job with outside shooting. Keyshaun & Jeremiah with Great Physical Presence defending under the basket and putting the ball back up and in. Great players coming off the bench. The Coaching is Outstanding. Donnie the Best. Look out Lane & Whitney. Were not easy. Hope all the Proviso East Fans show up like they did at Oak Park. See ya at the game
That flagpole could be painful Ron.
Also, Curie will suffer a painful upset a la Simeon last year. They needed a few in-state losses before the tournament. The target on their back is too big. That being said, if they run the table and win it all I will eat my words and sit on a flagpole.
Curie not worried about Simeon or nobody else
york’s gonna upset curie in the sectional final @proviso west, if york shoots well and can control tempo they can beat any team in the state
York will lose to Oak Park Friday night by 10 plus
Boring boring to think that Proviso wouldn’t beat either one of these teams is a joke but giving a team that in 23-8 a 7 seed is wrong seedlings went out one week too early Proviso beats OP on their home court and is not seeded higher is ridiculous. Their schedule just as tough as either one of those teams. But to not be rewarded is wrong. The system needs to be changed Then to say York is number 17 is equally funny because they beat DGS ha ha. To give a team like DGS a three seed is wrong their schedule and teams they beat was not difficult at all. So when the. Seedlings come out everything should be taken into consideration. So you will see when Proviso West sectional has these two teams in a sectional game the stands won’t even be half full. Like to know who the jokers are who set that up. You just don’t get it so Proviso will go to Whitney Young regional while inferior teams like Oak Park and Downers Grove South play in weak regionals
Totally agree with 50 Year Alum. Seedings should never of happened until all games were over?? Downers South a 3 is a Damn Joke. IHSA Needs changes Bad. Morgan Park a 3A team is a Joke??. Chicago schools should only be allowed 1 or 2 transfers a year.
Darkest horse in the field: Farragut. I’m calling them to win the state title in 3A.
Farragut Got Ran out the Gym by Curie, Lost by at least 50, half time was 28-65 if they couldnt keep it closes against those Guys, they don’t have a shot. Morgan park is very Talented team. Farragut has to go through them for 3A . I understand you might be a fan of Farragut, but you have to go to a mixture of games to know how good they really are.
This is the time of season that hs hoops really get interesting! Get out to see games M-T-W-F like me. Pick a school where you won’t have to wear a bullet vest and pay the $5!