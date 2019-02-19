Basketball
Basketball

LISTEN: Playoff seeds, city title game talk | No Shot Clock, Episode 94

No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
Michael O'Brien
mobrien@suntimes.com | @michaelsobrien
Feb. 19 11:22 a.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 94: Playoff seeds, city title game talk

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen answer listener questions, talk about the city tournament drama give their Two Takes and discuss the state playoff seeds and the seeding system.

-An appreciation of Orr’s Sherif Kenney
-Why don’t the top four seeds host regionals?
-Breaking down Maine South’s resurgence
-Lawless award drama in the Catholic League
-Curie’s remarkable season

That and a ton more…

