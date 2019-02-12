Home Lead
LISTEN: The season's biggest surprises | No Shot Clock, Episode 93

Michael O'Brien
mobrien@suntimes.com | @michaelsobrien
Feb. 12 12:36 p.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 93: The season’s biggest surprises

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen answer listener questions, talk about the possible new state tournament format, give their Two Takes and discuss this season’s biggest surprises (players, teams, conferences).

-Which local players are making the biggest impact in college?
-What do we think of the possible three-day format for the state tournament?
-Notre Dame vs. St. Patrick
-Plenty on Waukegan, Stevenson, Waubonsie Valley,
-Public League playoff talk

That and a ton more…

