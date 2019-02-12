IHSA considering major format change to state basketball tournament

Anyone that has attended one of the state final basketball tournaments in Peoria over the last several years is well aware that there is a problem. Attendance is down and there just isn’t much atmosphere or buzz. Something needs to change.
Most fans and media are in agreement that the change from two classes to four classes in 2008 was a mistake, but there are several other factors at play. There are more outlets competing for eyeballs than ever before, from Netflix to Fortnite to the increased television availability of the NCAA Tournament.
The Illinois High School Association finally seems ready to take action. Peoria’s hosting contract ends after the 2020 tournament. The IHSA will accept bids from other cities and venues to host, but that is a story for another day.
The big news now is that the IHSA board “intends to seek feedback” on playing both the small school and the big school state tournaments on one three-day weekend. So instead of a two-day Class 1A/2A weekend and a two-day Class 3A/4A weekend all four classes would play on the same weekend. One immediate benefit is that everything would wrap up before the NCAA Tournament begins.
The IHSA doesn’t have any specific proposal yet but has confirmed to the Sun-Times that the third place games would remain and that all four title games would be played on Saturday.
Knowing that makes it is fairly easy to assemble a likely schedule:
THURSDAY
Afternoon session
1A semifinal
1A semifinal
Night session
2A semifinal
2A semifinal
FRIDAY
Morning session
1A third place
2A third place
Afternoon session
3A semifinal
3A semifinal
Night session
4A semifinal
4A semifinal
SATURDAY
Morning session
3A third place
4A third place
Afternoon/Night session
1A championship
2A championship
3A championship
4A championship
What do you think of the proposed change? Sound off in the comments. I’ll be talking with coaches and fans over the next few days and follow up with some of their opinions.
63 comments
Take it back to U of I. Nothing against Peoria.
2 classes, 3 day weekend, & bring back elite 8!!!
Ned some type of concession from hotels on pricing. Come to some agreement for tv rights, so the UNCOMMON fan can watch without having to pay $$ for streaming service.
U of I….in its heyday as the finals site,got players to stay home. Coincidence? I think not!
You can’t turn back the clock. The generation of folks responding here are the only remaining fans who are true fans of high school basketball, not just one particular program. IHSA will never cut the number of classes for anything. Playing state finals all on the same day is good, I guess, but fans won’t come back because students don’t attend high school games anymore. They won’t jump on the bandwagon like in the past, because they’re out there participating on their own teams. They want to play—not watch. Adult fans will never fill any big arena for the IHSA finals now. You’re living in the past if you think the crowds will come back. Location of the state finals doesn’t matter and I guarantee moving the big schools to Chicago is not the answer.
Peoria is a dump. Keeping it there was a poor decision. I agree with that moving to four classes was a mistake made only for financial reasons. The old 8 team format was wonderful. Making state meant more than placing second does now. Find a new location for the tournament. Bloomington?
Unfortunately, all the charter schools bloat 3A with non competitive teams. 4 classes: 2 true public, 2 open boundary.
Would open boundary include Chicago schools?
If a school draws from the whole city then of course. The open boundary exemptions started in the early-mid 80s when King was designated as a biology (I think) specialty school to exempt them from regular transfer rules. Not sure if this rule helped Nick Anderson transfer from Prosser to Simeon or he actually moved.
If no boundary includes private and chicago schools, I’m all for it. What’s your solution for the transfer problem?
Ohio has a 4 division bracket.
Div 1 large schools plays 2 semifinal games on Friday 5:15 and 8:30 with finals Saturday night at 8:30
Div 2 next size down schools plays semifinals on Friday 10:45 and 2:00 with finals at 5:15 on Saturday
Div 3 plays semifinals on Thursday at 5:15 and 8:30 with finals at 2:00 on Saturday
Div IV small schools play semifinals Thursday at 10:45 and 2:00 with finals at 10:45 Saturday morning.
I used to go to these games and it was a great atmosphere. Of course the games are played on the campus of Ohio State. They use to play in the old St John Arena now the Schottenstien Center. This was a great time had by all. You could see all the different levels play and schools would bring the whole school on the day of the game to cheer the teams on.
If you want to change the atmosphere and get more people to attend, give the schools and their student bodies the best seats. Currently they stick the schools and their fans in the corners. They could give schools the court side seats for their games with a corresponding seat in the corner or 2nd deck for the other game of the session. If the most important fans were given the most important seats it would change the atmosphere immediately.
Keep Peoria. They do a great job. Easiest to get to. Need seperate tourney for private schools.
The solution is simple the IHSAneeds to accept that 4 class was a huge mistake. And it is very fixable go back back to 2 class tournament. And the fans will be back.
One class. Champaign. Public TV. Better media coverage. That days it all. I can’t even find media coverage of the state tournament in the newspapers. And what little there is, isn’t very good. The state tournament used to be the biggest news in Illinois in March. It was broadcast on local non cable stations. Covered well by local papers. When I was a kid, everybody knew who Proviso East, Thornton, Thornridge, Quincy, and Collinsville were. We all knew about Vergil Fletcher, John Thiel, Sherrill Hanks, Rich Herrin, and other great coaches. Ditto for Jim Brewer, Rich Yunkus, Dike Eddleman, Max Hooper, and of course Quinn Buckner. Now, maybe a few people know who E.J.Liddel is. It’s gone way down. The tournament has been watered down to four meaningless championships, and the IHSA has watered down their sports programs with too many sports.
Go back to two classes at U of I! Drop third place games. This would bring quarter finals back to Friday at Champaign also. Make them hold hotels to normal rates. Encourage coaches from teams not in state finals to bring 5 kids from their team to boost attendance.
They need to bring the state championship to metropolitan chicago, period! This is the only way you are going to generate more fan interest. Not just fans that are affiliated with these high schools but the occasional basketball fan. People are just not interested in driving down state, unless it is there team, to watch the state championships. You can attempt to reorganize it, or put it back to the two class system but you will still have the same problem. It’s almost like trying to straighten chairs on the Titanic, it’s still sinking
It was great at U of I for many years. Put it back
back to 2 classes. old format. Champaign. Assembly Hall.
I like the 3 day idea. Peoria is perfect for the State Finals because it’s smack dab in the center of the state and has phenomenal facilities to hold such an event! Grrreeeaaattt idea going to three days and all 1st place games on Saturday! Wonderful idea!!
Move it back to Champaign U of I. Then control the hotel prices so they wont rip the fans off. Go with the knew format. It should be a GREAT turnout.
I like Champaign .I like the format. Don’t change the 4 classes. Wonder about the cost of 3 days in a hotel.
It would be a great weekend of Illinois High School Basketball.And a whole lot of money made….
Forget about Hotel price… it’s simply more stuff to do in Champaign…. Bars, Restaurants, actual parties! FUN!!!
U OF I floor… and combine 1,2 and 3,4 classes….. now Morgan park can’t hide……LOL
This may seem like a bright idea to you but this is only a 2 class system. Morgan Park has 3A enrollment just like Orr has 2A enrollment. Don’t get mad because they can hoop. Those schools don’t complain about the lack of resources they have so stop complaining about them dominating with less.
“Dominating with less”: I assume you’re not talking about transfers, just facilities?
Just dont single out Morgan Park. Every team in the final 4 for City has an tranfer ! Dont be quick to single out one school. Idk if youre child wasnt good enough to play against top competition or what the hate is on MP, dont take it out on us because its not thousands of kids in the school.
Wasn’t singling out Morgan Park. Was including Orr in my reply! But, to be honest, I do not like Morgan Park’s crybaby coach.
Anyone can play up. If you’re good, prove it over 5 quality teams, not 1 (if that). Total coward.
IHSA wonders why the interest is down….easy, when you have to have cable to watch the game and it is no longer free to all the people of the state then if I cannot watch it why would I be interested in it.
I would go to 3 classes. Class 1
produces a very week group of teams. And that is with many teams out there already co-opting and they still are small. This is not supposed to be a participation trophy but instead when you make state it is actually “Special”. Many small towns have lost interest in the bragging rights from the co-opting. In fact, this whole state is not longer good at much of anything. No wonder there is less interest. The dirty barn they play in at Peoria is part of the,problem. Missouri holds it at Columbia as do many other states as IHSA went for profit over honor and accomplishment when they allowed CAT to but the tournament.
I dont agree YOU NEED to be good any
Class TO GET to Peoria NEVER SHOULD
OF TOOK IT FROM
Champaign
One weekend super
Format is perfect. Move it to Chicago. Everyone else has it in either their state capitol/flagship school or largest city. We have DePaul (Lincoln Park), DePaul (Downtown), U of Chicago, Chicago State, United Center, Northwestern to serve as host sites…Although DePaul/McCormick Place seems most suitable for the fan experience. There are hotels and food EVERYWHERE. City Colleges can host team shootarounds/practices…There are host of enrichment experiences available to school communities…etc. It’s our turn.
Please dont go to Chicago. Everything there is over priced. Take it back to U of I. Keep it centrally located like they do foitball
A moms or dads weekend hotel in Champaign is minimum 200, nicer rooms closer to 350. Per night.
Tournament should never be in Chicago. That would be the worst decision ever.
I am open to moving the location away from Peoria but to say that it is every kids dream to play in Champaign as Stewart Andrews did is incorrect.
To me a move closer to Chicago for 3A and 4A would help attendance. Keep 1A and 2A down south and move the other two up north.
Lastly, I don’t think things have been the same since the move to four classes when 8 teams qualified for a trip downstate. That made for a great weekend of basketball from the quarters on Friday to semis and final on Saturday. Unfortunately I don’t think the powers that be would ever go back to the two class system or even three class system.
Well, the IHSA has managed to screw up foitball for next year , so just leave basketball alone , but that is too late also because you made changes to that starting next year also and not for the good.
Class 1a and 2a boys schools has good attendance but 3a and 4a never bring the fans, because the Chicago schools do not have the bigger fan base.
If your going to change the tournament have class 1a and 2a held at SIU Carbondale and 3a and 4a up North. Hotel prices won’t be outrageous and crowds will be good.
I wouldn’t drive to Carbondale to watch my own kids play.
If they’re going to have four classes one class needs to co rain all private schools and open enrollment schools. As far as the tourney goes, if the afternoon games are not teams that you might end up playing there is less interest in showing up to watch.
And this suggested format would drive hotel prices even higher because of higher demand. More congestion in the streets, restaurants, etc. I understand they want a full stadium but the late games won’t show up for the early games and vice versa. Let’s try moving the game to Champaign or Chicago before the consolidated weekend.
Four classes is not the problem. Football has 8 classes. The problem is mainly Peoria and possibly the time conflicts with the NCAA. But also I don’t think the students go to games even locally as much as we did in the 90’s. Look at the complaints with the Holiday Tournaments.
And for those suggesting to go back to a Public League automatic qualifier you sound like MBGA (Make Basketball Great Again). The removal of the automatic qualifier gave you a chance to have no Public League teams make it downstate but instead we made the best of it. There has always been teams who didn’t win City who could have won State. Don’t be a sore loser.
I want the old supersectional and tournament format with A and AA classes on two different weekends like it used to be. Girls the same way!
get rid of 3rd place games, fools!
Need the 2 class system. Was wrong to change.
We need to go back to the two-class tournament, back in Champaign.
Lol at those folks that want CPS to go back to one rep. Must be bitt hurt that CPS dominates. How fair is it that schools from Central IL or downstate can have more than one rep yet and size of school is the excuse yet CPS can not and they have smaller schools too? Smell butt hurt and dare I say something else. Get your weight up and play ball. Stop giving kids participation trophies for winning bull crap tournaments against medicore teams, then crying when they face real comp and get beat…
Having it in Campaign is not a dream for everyone. Peoria is more centrally located and even Bloomington is more centrally located. Either way they could have this at the United Center and kids would be more excited about that location. Illinois has not been good in a long time and anyone that plays good basketball in the state does not go there.
I like the format but please stop telling everyone how Champaign is the only place to be. There are many places that can hold this tournament.
I too like the new format proposal. The tournament absolutely needs to go back to Champaign, especially with this new format.
They moved to Peoria because the hotels charge 2-3 times more on Championship Weekend. Now Peoria does that. I used to go in the 60’s and early 70’s but have gone only once since! Best to sit on my couch and watch it at home. Let the younger hoop fans take over.
I like the new format there proposing … And please don’t ever go back to the 2 class playoff…
Agreed! Football has 8 classes.
Football is watered down and bad for the brain.
Tournament belongs at the university of Illinois that’s every Illinois kids dream is to play on that floor
That sounds like the best news I’ve heard since I competed in 79 thru 81 for Galesburg. Let’s get it done
GO BACK TO 2 CLASSES! And go back to Champaign. Send CPS back the Public League tourney for their downstate rep. Problems solved.
Looks like somebody is tired of the public league racking up state championships. We don’t need an automatic qualifier. We want to earn it just like everyone else.
It’s not that you don’t have good teams it’s that they never bring any crowds. Even when it was in Champaign.
Our schools (and families) don’t have the funds to send busses of kids. Our teams bring the other teams fans out to watch though.
the way this state is shrinking in population and the number of 1a schools consolidating; soon they’ll have to go to 3 classes or maybe back to two and then you wont need that many days worth of games.
Agree with your observation
It’s about time. You’ll now have the opportunity to see one great day of championship high school basketball. I’d vote Champaign where it was played when I was a kid. Bill
Back to Champaign? Thats where is was when we went downstate in the 80’s..
Sounds great. Now get it out of Peoria!! Worst IHSA decision of all time!! Chicago, or even Springfield!
Agree