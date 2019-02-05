LISTEN: Public League playoff preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 92

No Shot Clock, Ep. 92: Public League playoff preview

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien dive into a big mailbag, give their Two Takes and preview the Public League playoffs.

-Who is the best suburban player this century? Best suburban team?

-The .500 teams that could make a run in the state playoffs

-This season’s late-blooming senior prospects

-Things are looking up at Oak Lawn

-Revisiting Geneva’s playoff chances

-Simeon vs. Belleville West, what did it mean?

That and a ton more…

