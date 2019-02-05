Basketball
Basketball

LISTEN: Public League playoff preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 92

No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
Michael O'Brien
mobrien@suntimes.com | @michaelsobrien
Feb. 5 1:23 p.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 92: Public League playoff preview

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien dive into a big mailbag, give their Two Takes and preview the Public League playoffs.

-Who is the best suburban player this century? Best suburban team?
-The .500 teams that could make a run in the state playoffs
-This season’s late-blooming senior prospects
-Things are looking up at Oak Lawn
-Revisiting Geneva’s playoff chances
-Simeon vs. Belleville West, what did it mean?

That and a ton more…

Please rate and review us on iTunes, it helps new listeners find the podcast.

The podcast is on iTunes, so subscribe here.

Tags:
related articles
LISTEN: Public League dominance | No Shot Clock, Episode 91
Jan. 29 12:29 p.m.
LISTEN: Upsets? Discussing a season of parity | No Shot Clock, Episode 90
Jan. 15 11:41 a.m.
LISTEN: The stock report | No Shot Clock, Episode 89
Jan. 8 12:10 p.m.
LISTEN: Holiday tournament review | No Shot Clock, Episode 88
Jan. 3 11:27 a.m.
LISTEN: Holiday tournament preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 87
Dec. 22, 2018 9:26 a.m.
LISTEN: The early season surprises | No Shot Clock, Episode 86
Dec. 18, 2018 11:37 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Modal