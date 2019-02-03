Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

Super 25 additions
Corliss: No team played its way into the rankings with big wins this week, so the Trojans sneak in based on how well they have been playing recently. Corliss beat Simeon, lost to Morgan Park by six points and Curie by 11. Senior Dhashon Dyson is one of the city’s most productive unknown players. He’s averaging 19 points and 3.7 assists. He scored 39 against Morgan Park, 34 against Kenwood and 25 in the win against the Wolverines.
Richards: The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games and the loss was to St. Laurence in overtime. Trevon Jones is one of the area’s best rebounders and Paul Zilinskas, KaJuan Wines and Marquel Porter can all score.
Dropping out
Notre Dame: Kevin Clancy’s young team lost to Maine South and squeaked past Nazareth. The Dons have the big rivalry game at St. Patrick on Friday. The Shamrocks are better than their record indicates and should provide another solid test.
Lindblom: The Eagles dropped games to Oak Lawn and Glenbrook North this past week, ending an 18-game unbeaten run.
The week ahead
-This week is all about the Public League playoffs. The first round is Tuesday, second round on Thursday. Westinghouse at Corliss and Crane at North Lawndale could be the closest first round games.
-The Jesuit Cup, Loyola vs. St. Ignatius, is at Northwestern on Friday. It is the first high school game at the revamped Welsh-Ryan.
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 basketball rankings
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Curie (24-1) 1
DaJuan Gordon a POY contender
2. Bogan (20-2) 2
Can Bengals win city?
3. Morgan Park (22-3) 3
No one is playing better
4. Young (20-6) 5
Beat Iowa City West
5. Evanston (23-4) 6
Beat Oak Park, Loyola
6. Bloom (20-3) 4
Shorthanded, lost to Urbana
7. Marian Catholic (22-3) 7
Fancy new scoreboard
8. Lincoln Park (17-6) 8
Survived Naperville North
9. Bolingbrook (15-6) 9
Beat Lockport
10. Homewood-Flossmoor (16-5) 10
Handled Lincoln-Way East
11. New Trier (21-3) 11
Beat Glenbrook South
12. St. Laurence (20-3) 12
Jeremiah Williams gets it done
13. Geneva (23-1) 13
Mitch Mascari bombing away
14. Orr (16-10) 14
City playoff underdogs
15. York (22-3) 15
Dominated Oswego East
16. Simeon (13-13) 16
Jeremiah Stamps producing
17. DePaul (15-7) 17
Beat St. Joseph
18. Stevenson (18-3) 18
Squeaked past Libertyville
19. Waukegan (21-4) 19
Big season from Jaylin Cunningham
20. Providence-St. Mel (19-5) 20
At Racine shootout on Saturday
21. Farragut (15-6) 21
Colleges noticing Aaron Strong
22. Oak Park (14-8) 23
Anthony Roberts can play
23. Kankakee (14-5) 25
At Crete-Monee Friday
24. Corliss (14-7) NR
Dhashon Dyson can score
25. Richards (14-6) NR
Hard-nosed team
1 comment;
St Rita is 18-7 and not ranked,come on Mike. Also watch out for St. Rita savvy point guard Christian Henry class 2021, what a player..