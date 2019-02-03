Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

Super 25 additions



Corliss: No team played its way into the rankings with big wins this week, so the Trojans sneak in based on how well they have been playing recently. Corliss beat Simeon, lost to Morgan Park by six points and Curie by 11. Senior Dhashon Dyson is one of the city’s most productive unknown players. He’s averaging 19 points and 3.7 assists. He scored 39 against Morgan Park, 34 against Kenwood and 25 in the win against the Wolverines.

Richards: The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games and the loss was to St. Laurence in overtime. Trevon Jones is one of the area’s best rebounders and Paul Zilinskas, KaJuan Wines and Marquel Porter can all score.

Dropping out

Notre Dame: Kevin Clancy’s young team lost to Maine South and squeaked past Nazareth. The Dons have the big rivalry game at St. Patrick on Friday. The Shamrocks are better than their record indicates and should provide another solid test.

Lindblom: The Eagles dropped games to Oak Lawn and Glenbrook North this past week, ending an 18-game unbeaten run.

The week ahead

-This week is all about the Public League playoffs. The first round is Tuesday, second round on Thursday. Westinghouse at Corliss and Crane at North Lawndale could be the closest first round games.

-The Jesuit Cup, Loyola vs. St. Ignatius, is at Northwestern on Friday. It is the first high school game at the revamped Welsh-Ryan.

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 basketball rankings

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Curie (24-1) 1

DaJuan Gordon a POY contender

2. Bogan (20-2) 2

Can Bengals win city?

3. Morgan Park (22-3) 3

No one is playing better

4. Young (20-6) 5

Beat Iowa City West

5. Evanston (23-4) 6

Beat Oak Park, Loyola

6. Bloom (20-3) 4

Shorthanded, lost to Urbana

7. Marian Catholic (22-3) 7

Fancy new scoreboard

8. Lincoln Park (17-6) 8

Survived Naperville North

9. Bolingbrook (15-6) 9

Beat Lockport

10. Homewood-Flossmoor (16-5) 10

Handled Lincoln-Way East

11. New Trier (21-3) 11

Beat Glenbrook South

12. St. Laurence (20-3) 12

Jeremiah Williams gets it done

13. Geneva (23-1) 13

Mitch Mascari bombing away

14. Orr (16-10) 14

City playoff underdogs

15. York (22-3) 15

Dominated Oswego East

16. Simeon (13-13) 16

Jeremiah Stamps producing

17. DePaul (15-7) 17

Beat St. Joseph

18. Stevenson (18-3) 18

Squeaked past Libertyville

19. Waukegan (21-4) 19

Big season from Jaylin Cunningham

20. Providence-St. Mel (19-5) 20

At Racine shootout on Saturday

21. Farragut (15-6) 21

Colleges noticing Aaron Strong

22. Oak Park (14-8) 23

Anthony Roberts can play

23. Kankakee (14-5) 25

At Crete-Monee Friday

24. Corliss (14-7) NR

Dhashon Dyson can score

25. Richards (14-6) NR

Hard-nosed team

Tags: