LISTEN: Public League dominance | No Shot Clock, Episode 91

No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
Michael O'Brien
Jan. 29 12:29 p.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 91: Public League dominance

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien dive into a big mailbag and discuss this season’s Public League dominance.

-Is the city championship up for grabs?
-Can anyone beat Curie?
-Why doesn’t Illinois have a burger boy?
-Are shootouts good or bad?
-Who was better, Sherron Collins or Will Bynum?
-Discussing Sean Dockery

That and a ton more…

