LISTEN: Public League dominance | No Shot Clock, Episode 91

No Shot Clock, Ep. 91: Public League dominance

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien dive into a big mailbag and discuss this season’s Public League dominance.

-Is the city championship up for grabs?

-Can anyone beat Curie?

-Why doesn’t Illinois have a burger boy?

-Are shootouts good or bad?

-Who was better, Sherron Collins or Will Bynum?

-Discussing Sean Dockery

That and a ton more…

Please rate and review us on iTunes, it helps new listeners find the podcast.

The podcast is on iTunes, so subscribe here.

Tags: