Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

The switch to a super conference format has definitely impacted the amount of Public League teams in the Super 25. The city is clearly significantly stronger than the suburbs this season, but the non-elite teams just keep beating up on one another.

It’s likely that Farragut (11-6), Uplift (10-7), Lane (13-7), North Lawndale (11-8), Corliss (9-5) and Kenwood (11-9) would all have much better records in the old four-division format. Those five teams are a combined 43-17 against non-super conference opponents and 22-28 against super conference teams.

The Admirals are 7-0 against non-super conference teams and have had a very impressive January with wins against Thornwood, Marshall, Uplift and Prosser. William Nelson’s team has even played well in its two losses this month, a three-point defeat to Bogan on Jan. 12 a four-point loss to Lincoln Park on Friday.

The Public League regular season wraps up this week and the city tournament is expected to start on Feb. 6

Super 25 additions

Notre Dame: The Dons had several good excuses for the early season struggles. Their star players are very young and the quick switch from football impacted key players. They’ve knocked off St. Viator and Loyola in January. Monday’s game at Waukegan will prove if the rebound is for real.

West Aurora: Brian Johnson’s squad has been consistently good all season but still lacks a big win. All three losses are to quality teams (Oswego East, Bloom, Oak Park). The Blackhawks have a strong backcourt with Marquise Walker and Traevon Brown and have won nine consecutive games.

Lindblom: It isn’t easy to crack the Super 25 when you play in the White Division, but the Eagles have won 15 consecutive games. Their last loss was at Marian Catholic, 63-56 on Nov. 30. They’ve won at Kankakee and Dunbar.

Dropping out

Simeon: Robert Smith still isn’t back coaching and sophomore Ahamad Bynum is out with an injury again. The Wolverines stuck in the rankings for two months despite a lousy record but Thursday’s loss at Corliss has knocked them out.

Loyola: It was a brief stay for the Ramblers, who lost to Notre Dame and St. Viator last week.

Aurora Christian: Everyone is still raving about Will Wolfe, but the Eagles fall after losing to St. Francis.

The week ahead

-Morgan Park has a busy week. The Mustangs play Bolingbrook at Fenwick on Monday in what should be a fantastic, fast-paced game. Then they host Harlan on Tuesday and travel to Simeon for the Battle of Vincennes on Thursday. That isn’t all. Morgan Park will wrap up its regular season against a feisty young Zion-Benton squad at Orr on Saturday.

-There are three excellent shootouts on Saturday. The When Sides Collide event at Glenbard East features five games, headlined by a Simeon vs. Bolingbrook showdown. The Batavia Night of Hoops has four good games and Orr will host a massive 11-game event with some of the best teams from the city and suburbs.

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 basketball rankings

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Curie (21-1) 1

Balanced, consistent

2. Bogan (19-2) 2

Beat Kenwood

3. Bloom (18-1) 3

At Kankakee Friday

4. Morgan Park (18-3) 4

Battle of Vincennes Thursday

5. Young (17-6) 5

Survived at Uplift

6. Bolingbrook (14-3) 11

Faces Morgan Park Monday

7. Evanston (18-4) 6

Lost to Bolingbrook

8. Marian Catholic (18-3) 7

Ahron Ulis is clutch

9. Homewood-Flossmoor (13-5) 9

Lost to Bolingbrook

10. New Trier (18-3) 14

Beat DePaul Prep

11. Benet (16-3) 12

Handled Lake park

12. Lincoln Park (14-6) 13

Survived at Farragut

13. St. Laurence (19-3) 24

Won at DePaul Prep

14. Orr (15-7) 16

Putting on a show

15. DePaul Prep (13-6) 10

Rough week

16. Geneva (18-1) 17

Recovered nicely

17. York (18-2) 18

Three-win week

18. Leo (14-5) 19

Righted the ship

19. Stevenson (14-3) 21

Beat Warren

20. Waukegan (16-4) 23

Survived at Zion-Benton

21. Providence-St. Mel (16-5) 15

Lost to Mount Carmel

22. Notre Dame (13-7) NR

Rounding into shape

23. Oak Park (12-7) 22

Lost to Hillcrest

24. West Aurora (18-3) NR

Nine consecutive wins

25. Lindblom (18-2) NR

Fifteen consecutive wins

