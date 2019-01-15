No Shot Clock, Ep. 90: Upsets? Discussing a season of parity
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien dive into a big mailbag and discuss this season’s wide-open feel.
-Breaking down the Player of the Year race
-Is Kenwood’s Seryee Lewis a high-major prospect?
-Why West Aurora hasn’t cracked the Super 25
-Why Bogan, not Bloom is ranked No. 2
-Who are the area’s best young coaches?
-Could Benet win the state title?
That and a ton more…
Please rate and review us on iTunes, it helps new listeners find the podcast.
The podcast is on iTunes, so subscribe here.
Tags: no shot clock