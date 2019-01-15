No Shot Clock, Ep. 90: Upsets? Discussing a season of parity

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien dive into a big mailbag and discuss this season’s wide-open feel.

-Breaking down the Player of the Year race

-Is Kenwood’s Seryee Lewis a high-major prospect?

-Why West Aurora hasn’t cracked the Super 25

-Why Bogan, not Bloom is ranked No. 2

-Who are the area’s best young coaches?

-Could Benet win the state title?

That and a ton more…

Please rate and review us on iTunes, it helps new listeners find the podcast.

The podcast is on iTunes, so subscribe here.

Tags: