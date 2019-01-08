Basketball
LISTEN: The stock report | No Shot Clock, Episode 89

No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
Michael O'Brien
Jan. 8 12:10 p.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 89: The stock report

It’s time for the annual stock report. Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien decide whether to buy, sell or hold the stock of more than 60 teams.

-A check in around the state. What is happening in the Quad Cities, Peoria and Rockford?
-A look ahead at a busy week of games, including Morgan Park at DePaul Prep and Curie at Bogan.

That and more…

