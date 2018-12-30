Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

There was a historic lack of movement after the holidays. This is usually a wild week with plenty of new teams added a lot of teams dumped. That was not the case. Geneva and York made big jumps but just one new team played its way into the Super 25.
New addition
Fremd: The Vikings had a terrific run at Wheeling this week. They knocked off Waukegan and Glenbrook South before losing a very close one to Geneva in the title game.
Dropping out
Ottawa: The Pirates lost to Peoria Notre Dame in the title game at Plano and fall out. That was Ottawa’s first loss of the season, so it could be back at some point.
The week ahead
-The holiday tournaments are not quite over. The Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament finishes up on Monday at York. The host Dukes face Downers Grove South, which has ripped off eight consecutive wins, in the title game at 3 p.m.
-A lot of the city’s top teams are out traveling this week. Curie plays in Kentucky, Young and Simeon are in Memphis. Uplift, Orr and Bogan in Detroit.
-The best local game this weekend is at Leo’s tiny gym. The Lions host Fenwick, which had a nice run at Proviso West. Everyone is talking about the Friars’ star sophomore Bryce Hopkins.
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Curie (14-0) 1
Dominated at Pontiac
2. Bogan (14-1) 3
Proviso West champs
3. Bloom (14-1) 2
Fell short vs. Curie
4. Marian Catholic (13-1) 9
Hinsdale Central champs
5. Morgan Park (10-3) 6
Big Dipper champs
6. Young (12-5) 4
Lost to Bogan
7. Evanston (15-3) 5
Lost to Alton
8. Geneva (13-0) 23
Won Wheeling
9. Simeon (6-7) 12
Jaylen Drane is fun
10. St. Viator (13-2) 7
Lost to Geneva
11. Homewood-Flossmoor (8-4) 13
Second at Hinsdale Central
12. DePaul Prep (11-3) 10
Lost to Marian Catholic
13. Leo (12-3) 11
Out-rebounded by Rashaun Agee
14. Bolingbrook (8-3) 15
Won and lost in Florida
15. York (13-1) 20
Playing for title Monday
16. Benet (12-3) 8
Up and down Pontiac
17. Oswego East (11-2) 14
Couldn’t handle H-F
18. Fremd (11-3) NR
Second at Wheeling
19. Uplift (8-4) 16
Lost to Leo
20. Lincoln Park (10-6) 18
Dangerous but inconsistent
21. St. Laurence (14-2) 17
Lost to York
22. New Trier (14-2) 19
Dominated by Curie
23. Providence-St. Mel (10-4) 21
Solid trip to Bloomington
24. Waukegan (12-3) 22
Lost to Fremd
25. Kenwood (11-4) 25
Second at Bloomington
These are just Mike’s rankings. He is not perfect. He travels throughout the whole area to see teams in person. He is more accurate than Maxpreps when it comes to the rankings. Is he going to miss a thing or two? Of course. But Mike has seen many of these teams in person. We should be thankful there is someone who works hard and covers the Chicago area better than anyone. Come March, the rankings will play themselves out.
Max prep does not rank the Chicagoland area. It ranks the state. It tells you scores of previous games, upcoming games, and records of out of state opponents. Mikey needs a raise, especially this time of season. I always look forward to his basketball reporting. Plus, he’s a Joliet boy!
Good points Chester.
Mike does a great job
Yes, NT lost to Curie by 20, but they played horrible. To rank Fremd at 11-3 ahead of a 14-2 NT team is laughable. Fremd has lost to Lake Forest Academy, Mundelein and Geneva. NT lost to #1 Curie and #20 LP by 1 in championship of a TGiving Tourney.
A 6-7 team in top 25 r u kidding me Mr. O’Briien.
Greg, are you just looking at their 6-7 record, or do you pay any attention to strength of schedule? Simeon lost close games to #2 Bogan and #1 Curie (twice) in state, and lost 4 times to top national competition. Key injuries (playing numerous games without Ahmad Bynum, one of the top players in the state) doesn’t mean they aren’t worthy of a high ranking! How many teams in the current top 25 have you seen play? Also, did you watch any games at Pontiac? This was the most competitive in state holiday tournament, featuring 5 top 25 teams in the state), and Simeon proved their current ranking with a 3rd place finish. There is no debate if you only care about W/L record and not strength of schedule, so check back in March when it really matters. The Red South-Central is the toughest conference in the state by far, and any team ranked below Simeon currently would be lucky to be above 500 if they played in that conference. I’m with Mike on this one!
You’ve got teams ranked below other teams they’ve beaten. This list makes no sense
Rockford East is 14-1, losing only to Springfield Southeast, who has one loss, to Bolingbrook. Are they too far from Chicago to be ranked; 86 miles v. 83 for Ottawa? Thanks for your effort.
Distance is not how the Sun-Times’ coverage area is determined. It is newspaper circulation area. Ottawa is in, Rockford is out. These decisions were made long before I was around. I think everything is up for discussion with the internet these days though.
Rita beat LP pretty solidly.
That was a losers bracket game, which I don’t really care about.
Curie, Bogan and Bloom deserve the top 3. After that it’s a toss up. There isn’t much difference between the other 20 teams.
That seems to be true. I was hoping a few teams would establish themselves in a second tier but that just didn’t happen.
Who has York beaten? Who has Bolingbrook beaten? Didn’t #6 Evanston lose to an unranked team? No one cares that Morgan Park won the worst Holiday Tournament. DePaul beat Leo Oswego East beat DePaul…Based off a teams win/loss resume these rankings don’t make since.
York has beaten Benet, St. Laurence, Willowbrook, Downers North and Lyons. Bolingbrook has beaten Springfield Southeast…I’m not going to bother addressing your other concerns since you don’t seem to be paying much attention. Other than the fact that OE beating DePaul in a losers bracket game doesn’t matter to me.
Oswego east beat DePaul prep…DePaul prep beat Leo….Why isn’t Oswego east ranked ahead of Both? Also how could York jump ahead of them when they haven’t played a team worth mentioning?
Mike these rankings are bogus…..2 loss week and you should drop…DePaul prep lost to Marian Catholic and Oswego East. How could they be ranked higher?
Lost to MC on last second play and lost to OE in double OT without one of best players and starting 3 sophs. Maybe OE isn’t as good as people think.
Regardless a 2 loss week is what it is and you drop!
They did drop from 10 to 12. They didn’t go higher
2 spots..lol..Benet dropped 8 spots and York gained 5 beating who?
York destroyed St. Laurence and also beat Benet. I’ve clearly been sleeping on the Dukes. They’ve also dominated a good Willowbrook team and beaten Downers Grove North and Lyons