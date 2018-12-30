Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

There was a historic lack of movement after the holidays. This is usually a wild week with plenty of new teams added a lot of teams dumped. That was not the case. Geneva and York made big jumps but just one new team played its way into the Super 25.

New addition

Fremd: The Vikings had a terrific run at Wheeling this week. They knocked off Waukegan and Glenbrook South before losing a very close one to Geneva in the title game.

Dropping out

Ottawa: The Pirates lost to Peoria Notre Dame in the title game at Plano and fall out. That was Ottawa’s first loss of the season, so it could be back at some point.

The week ahead

-The holiday tournaments are not quite over. The Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament finishes up on Monday at York. The host Dukes face Downers Grove South, which has ripped off eight consecutive wins, in the title game at 3 p.m.

-A lot of the city’s top teams are out traveling this week. Curie plays in Kentucky, Young and Simeon are in Memphis. Uplift, Orr and Bogan in Detroit.

-The best local game this weekend is at Leo’s tiny gym. The Lions host Fenwick, which had a nice run at Proviso West. Everyone is talking about the Friars’ star sophomore Bryce Hopkins.

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Curie (14-0) 1

Dominated at Pontiac

2. Bogan (14-1) 3

Proviso West champs

3. Bloom (14-1) 2

Fell short vs. Curie

4. Marian Catholic (13-1) 9

Hinsdale Central champs

5. Morgan Park (10-3) 6

Big Dipper champs

6. Young (12-5) 4

Lost to Bogan

7. Evanston (15-3) 5

Lost to Alton

8. Geneva (13-0) 23

Won Wheeling

9. Simeon (6-7) 12

Jaylen Drane is fun

10. St. Viator (13-2) 7

Lost to Geneva

11. Homewood-Flossmoor (8-4) 13

Second at Hinsdale Central

12. DePaul Prep (11-3) 10

Lost to Marian Catholic

13. Leo (12-3) 11

Out-rebounded by Rashaun Agee

14. Bolingbrook (8-3) 15

Won and lost in Florida

15. York (13-1) 20

Playing for title Monday

16. Benet (12-3) 8

Up and down Pontiac

17. Oswego East (11-2) 14

Couldn’t handle H-F

18. Fremd (11-3) NR

Second at Wheeling

19. Uplift (8-4) 16

Lost to Leo

20. Lincoln Park (10-6) 18

Dangerous but inconsistent

21. St. Laurence (14-2) 17

Lost to York

22. New Trier (14-2) 19

Dominated by Curie

23. Providence-St. Mel (10-4) 21

Solid trip to Bloomington

24. Waukegan (12-3) 22

Lost to Fremd

25. Kenwood (11-4) 25

Second at Bloomington

