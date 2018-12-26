Stagg contains Max Christie and beats Rolling Meadows

Rolling Meadows sophomore Max Christie is the area’s burgeoning star attraction. There are whispers of Jon Scheyer-type crowd-pleasing ability. The fact that he’s playing at a school that isn’t typically part of the big-time basketball scene makes him even more intriguing.

Holiday tournaments are all about stars. The heightened platform turns high school players like Scheyer, Ronnie Fields and Jalen Brunson into major names. The stage was set for Christie on Wednesday in the Jack Tosh Tournament at York in Elmhurst.

But Christie’s star-making moment will have to wait. Stagg and senior Martin Macenis saw to that. The Chargers knocked off the Mustangs 56-49 in first round action.

“[Macenis] probably got tired of me talking about how good Max Christie was all week and he wanted to show he was good too and he did, he played great,” Stagg coach Marty Strus said.

Christie had 22 points and eight rebounds and Macenis countered with 23 points.

“[Macenis] has shown flashes all year,” Strus said. “This was his best game as a high school basketball player. He’s [sick] and didn’t play much in that third quarter.”

Christie was hounded defensively by different Chargers throughout the game. It was a very physical approach.

“We are never going to be accused of winning pretty but we have tough kids who buy into this kind of thing,” Strus said. “When you tell them they are guarding Christie and don’t let him touch it they feed off that. I’m proud of the effort.”

Obadah Abu-Rezeq was the primary defender on Christie. He didn’t give him a moment’s peace.

“I love locking down the best player in the game,” Abu-Rezeq said. “It is always fun. I got in his head a couple times and he got frustrated. He’s a great player but we stuck to the game plan and won the game.”

Stagg closed the first half with a 9-0 run in which Macenis scored five, including a steal and basket and an impressive dunk.

“We knew they had a sophomore that was pretty good,” Macenis said. “Coming into it we just wanted to play our own game. It was a back and forth thing with him. I saw him doing stuff and thought it was my turn.”

Christie scored with three minutes to play to give Rolling Meadows (7-4) a 48-46 lead. A free throw by Jace O’Hara made it 49-46 but Stagg countered with an 8-0 run to take control.

“We knew [Christie] was going to get his 15 or 20 and we wanted to avoid the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s which he is certainly capable of doing,” Strus said. “He’s a really good player. He had 15 at halftime and half of those were really good shots. We had guys in his face and he is still fading away.”

Troy Huddleston added 18 points for Stagg (6-5), which will face the York-Andrew winner in the second round on Thursday.

Loyola’s two local recruits, Brother Rice’s Marquise Kennedy and Naperville North’s Tom Welch, both had big performances in the first round.

Welch had 30 points to lead the Huskies to a 45-42 win against Sandburg and Kennedy posted 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Crusaders’ 56-39 win against St. Francis.

