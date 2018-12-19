Signing Day: Area football recruits

Local players expected to sign during the early period. Please send any corrections or additions to preps@suntimes.com

Air Force

Luke Hallstrom, Naperville Central, OL

Sean Kelly, Hinsdale Central, LB

Thor Paglialong, Marian Central, OL

Alabama

Jahleel Billingsley, Phillips, WR

Central Michigan

Justin Whiteside, Homewood-Flossmoor, LB

Cincinnati

Steven Hawthorne, De La Salle, DE

Marcelo Mendiola, Mount Carmel, OT

Izaiah Ruffin, Oak Park, DE

Drake

Mike Markett, Marist, QB

Scott West, Montini, WR

Eastern Michigan

Kendric Nowling, Marist, DB

Patrick Ross, Hope, DE

Kempton Shine, St. Rita, DB

Illinois

Nick Fedanzo, Montini, RB

Evan Kirts, Brother Rice, OL

Joseph Thompson, Phillips, DB

Illinois State

Jack Baltz, Lincoln-Way East, QB

Cade Campos, Lemont LB

Iowa

Sebastian Castro, Richards, DB

Kent State

Mike McNicholas, Montini, OL

Miami (Ohio)

Mekhi Miller, Rich Central, DB

Michigan

Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake South, OL

Michigan State

Alante Brown, Simeon, WR

Payton Thorne, Naperville Central, QB

Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, RB

Minnesota

Tyler Nubin, St. Charles North, WR

North Dakota

Jayson Coley, Hillcrest, WR

North Dakota State

Luke Dwyer, Lake Zurich, LB

Luke Weerts, Batavia, LB

Julian Wlodarczyk, Metea Valley, DB

Northern Illinois

Mark Aitken, Kenwood, DB

Justin Clark, Oswego East, DB

Romel Goston, Raby, DB

Michael Love, Nazareth, ATH

Camron Mattox, Hillcrest, DE

Fabian McCray, NIU, WR

Messiah Travis, Solorio, WR

Tom Trieb, Buffalo Grove, ATH

Northwestern

Michael Jansey, Batavia, LB

Cameron Mitchell, Bolingbrook, DB

Duke Olges, New Trier, DE

Oregon State

Wynston Russell, Homewood-Flossmoor, CB

Pennsylvania

Jake Gonzalez, Loyola, LB

Purdue

Dave Monnot III, Joliet Catholic, OL

Khali Saunders, IC Catholic, LB

Western Michigan

Corey Crooms, Hillcrest, WR

Kyle Davis, Mount Carmel, RB

Marshawn Foster, Al Raby, WR

Joacheim Price, Jacobs, OL

Sean Tyler, Rich Central, RB

Addison West, Cary-Grove, OL

Wisconsin

Maema Njongmeta, Stevenson, LB

South Dakota State

Diamond Evans, Nazareth, WR

Tulane

Armoni Dixon, Loyola, LB

