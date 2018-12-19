Signing Day: Area football recruits

Local players expected to sign during the early period. Please send any corrections or additions to preps@suntimes.com
Air Force
Luke Hallstrom, Naperville Central, OL
Sean Kelly, Hinsdale Central, LB
Thor Paglialong, Marian Central, OL
Alabama
Jahleel Billingsley, Phillips, WR
Central Michigan
Justin Whiteside, Homewood-Flossmoor, LB
Cincinnati
Steven Hawthorne, De La Salle, DE
Marcelo Mendiola, Mount Carmel, OT
Izaiah Ruffin, Oak Park, DE
Drake
Mike Markett, Marist, QB
Scott West, Montini, WR
Eastern Michigan
Kendric Nowling, Marist, DB
Patrick Ross, Hope, DE
Kempton Shine, St. Rita, DB
Illinois
Nick Fedanzo, Montini, RB
Evan Kirts, Brother Rice, OL
Joseph Thompson, Phillips, DB
Illinois State
Jack Baltz, Lincoln-Way East, QB
Cade Campos, Lemont LB
Iowa
Sebastian Castro, Richards, DB
Kent State
Mike McNicholas, Montini, OL
Miami (Ohio)
Mekhi Miller, Rich Central, DB
Michigan
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake South, OL
Michigan State
Alante Brown, Simeon, WR
Payton Thorne, Naperville Central, QB
Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, RB
Minnesota
Tyler Nubin, St. Charles North, WR
North Dakota
Jayson Coley, Hillcrest, WR
North Dakota State
Luke Dwyer, Lake Zurich, LB
Luke Weerts, Batavia, LB
Julian Wlodarczyk, Metea Valley, DB
Northern Illinois
Mark Aitken, Kenwood, DB
Justin Clark, Oswego East, DB
Romel Goston, Raby, DB
Michael Love, Nazareth, ATH
Camron Mattox, Hillcrest, DE
Fabian McCray, NIU, WR
Messiah Travis, Solorio, WR
Tom Trieb, Buffalo Grove, ATH
Northwestern
Michael Jansey, Batavia, LB
Cameron Mitchell, Bolingbrook, DB
Duke Olges, New Trier, DE
Oregon State
Wynston Russell, Homewood-Flossmoor, CB
Pennsylvania
Jake Gonzalez, Loyola, LB
Purdue
Dave Monnot III, Joliet Catholic, OL
Khali Saunders, IC Catholic, LB
Western Michigan
Corey Crooms, Hillcrest, WR
Kyle Davis, Mount Carmel, RB
Marshawn Foster, Al Raby, WR
Joacheim Price, Jacobs, OL
Sean Tyler, Rich Central, RB
Addison West, Cary-Grove, OL
Wisconsin
Maema Njongmeta, Stevenson, LB
South Dakota State
Diamond Evans, Nazareth, WR
Tulane
Armoni Dixon, Loyola, LB