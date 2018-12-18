Basketball
LISTEN: The early season surprises | No Shot Clock, Episode 86

No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
Michael O'Brien
Dec. 18 11:37 a.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 86: The top surprises so far this season

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen detail the things that have surprised them the most so far this season.

Before that we take listener questions and give our Two Takes, the regular weekly segment where we pick a subject from the past week to talk about in-depth.

-Does Simeon deserve to be ranked?
-A look at the East Suburban Catholic
-What is up with undefeated Dunbar?
-Why is Curie so much better this season?
-Fun in the Fox Valley, talking Crystal Lake Central and Cary-Grove
-Breaking down Lincoln Park’s upset of Young
-A look at the East Suburban Catholic

That and more…

