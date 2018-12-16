Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

Well this was a chore. There are tons of changes this week, including a new number one team and five new additions.
SUPER 25 ADDITIONS
Lincoln Park: The Lions knocked off Young on the road this week and took down New Trier over Thanksgiving.
New Trier: Sam Silverstein and Noah Osher stepped up nicely to hand Glenbrook South its first loss of the season.
York: The Dukes beat Benet last week and dominated Willowbrook on Saturday.
Providence-St. Mel: Back in the mix again. All of a sudden those losses to St. Laurence and DePaul Prep don’t look bad at all. The Knights beat Fenwick and North Lawndale this week.
Riverside-Brookfield: The Bulldogs are back as well. That loss to Farragut was quickly forgiven with so many ranked teams falling in the last seven days.
DROPPING OUT
Simeon: This was a tough decision. The Wolverines are clearly one of the 25 best teams in the area but they are 1-6 and their best/only local win is against Harlan
Hillcrest: No shame in the loss to Bloomington on Saturday but the 7-4 Hawks haven’t beaten any of the quality teams they’ve played this season.
Downers Grove North: The Trojans lost To Downers Grove South and Glenbard West
Lane: Gone after one week. The Indians fell to Marshall and Farragut.
Romeoville: Made it close, but lost to Bolingbrook.
THE WEEK AHEAD
-It is a huge rivalry week. Waukegan is at North Chicago on Tuesday. Thursday has Joliet Central at Joliet West and Oswego East at Oswego. Friday is loaded: Geneva at Batavia, St. Charles East at St. Charles North, Wheaton-Warrenville South at Wheaton North, Elgin at Larkin and West Aurora at East Aurora.
-Simeon may not be out of the rankings for long. The Wolverines host Homewood-Flossmoor on Friday. The Vikings are just the second suburban team to play at Simeon. Fenwick was the first two years ago.
-The best game of the week is on Friday. DePaul Prep hosts Leo in a matchup of two of the state’s top teams.
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 basketball rankings
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Curie (10-0) 3
Beat Morgan Park, Simeon
2. Bloom (11-0) 2
So many weapons
3. Bogan (8-1) 5
Rashaun Agee is dominating
4. Leo (8-1) 6
No in state losses
5. Young (7-2) 1
Lost to Lincoln Park
6. Evanston (8-1) 7
At Zion-Benton Tuesday
7. Morgan Park (5-3) 4
Beat Kenwood, crushed by Curie
8. St. Viator (10-1) 8
Favorites at Wheeling
9. Benet (10-1) 20
Took down DePaul Prep
10. Marian Catholic (7-1) 12
Beat Waukegan
11. DePaul Prep (8-1) 11
Tyler Johnson can play
12. Homewood-Flossmoor (5-2) 9
Lost to Bloom again
13. Oswego East (7-1) 13
At Oswego Thursday
14. Bolingbrook (6-2) 16
Knocked off Romeoville
15. Uplift (7-2) 23
Beat Marshall, Crane
16. St. Laurence (9-1) 21
Hosts Marist Tuesday
17. Lincoln Park (6-4) NR
Beat Young
18. New Trier (7-1) NR
Sam Silverstein adds a lot
19. York (8-1) NR
Dominated Willowbrook
20. Providence-St. Mel (6-3) NR
Beat North Lawndale
21. Waukegan (7-2) 14
Jaylin Cunningham stepping up
22. Glenbrook South (8-1) 15
Lost to New Trier
23. Geneva (8-0) 24
Teacher strike is over
24. Riverside-Brookfield (9-1) NR
Andrew Veon throws it down
25. Kenwood (8-3) 17
Lost to Morgan Park
Orr Lost to east st.louis by 3 which took the best team in the state to overtime, crushed LP on the road which beat new trier and former #1 young. Also won @Farragut who beat #24 RB…Kenwood barely got past Corliss and Harlan…what gives
Suburban teams shouldn’t be ranked in a Chicago newspaper. If Geneva or Bolingbrook readers care about how their respective schools are doing, they should go read the Daily Herald or whatever passes as a newspaper in their towns. I’d like my city newspaper to do a better job of covering city schools, please.
Where is west aurora?? Marquise walker and traevon brown go crazy
Benet is one of the best coached teams in the state. Year in and year out they field a team with average athleticism and compete for the conference/state title. I think the rankings are fair. Michael is pretty thorough in his research. No one puts in more work, and no rankings are ever perfect.
No doubt of how well coached they are…. but an 11 spot jump is huge!
No doubt of how well coached they are…. but an 11 spot jump is huge! Not to mention DePaul drops nothing! Oh well… Christmas changes everything…Marian,DePaul,Homewood,Oswego East,Lincoln park. Some great battles coming soon to Hinsdale!
That’s a lil odd…#20 Benet beats #11 DePaul and becomes #9 ( big jump) while #11 stays #11.. WOW…..Personally I think Marian Catholic, Oswego east and Homewood Flossmor should be ahead of Benet and DePaul.