Basketball
Basketball

LISTEN: Terrific Team Rose shootout headlines wild week | No Shot Clock, Episode 85

No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
Michael O'Brien
mobrien@suntimes.com | @michaelsobrien
Dec. 11 11:51 a.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 85: Terrific Team Rose shootout headlines wild week

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen break down a wild week of action, from the Mid-Suburban League to the Public League and the Team Rose Shootout.

Before the review we take listener questions and give our Two Takes, the regular weekly segment where we pick a subject from the past week to talk about in-depth.

-Is Kankakee’s backcourt the best in the state?
-Is Westinghouse guard Devin Davis the real deal?
-Should Brother Rice, Oak Park, Notre Dame and Farragut be concerned?
-How good is Danville?
-Are more teams starting large groups of underclassmen?
-Does St. Viator have a deep enough bench?

That and more…

Please rate and review us on iTunes, it helps new listeners find the podcast.

The podcast is on iTunes, so subscribe here.

Tags:
related articles
LISTEN: Breaking down the top five conferences | No Shot Clock, Episode 84
Dec. 4 12:04 p.m.
LISTEN: Thanksgiving week review | No Shot Clock, Episode 83
Nov. 27 12:12 p.m.
LISTEN: Storylines for the season | No Shot Clock, Episode 82
Nov. 20 11:25 a.m.
No Shot Clock, Ep. 81: Breaking down the 2018-19 preseason Super 25
Nov. 12 11:50 a.m.
No Shot Clock, Ep. 80: State finals rewind, listener mailbag
March 21 12:55 p.m.
No Shot Clock, Ep. 79: State tournament preview
March 14 7:48 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Modal