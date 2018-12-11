LISTEN: Terrific Team Rose shootout headlines wild week | No Shot Clock, Episode 85

No Shot Clock, Ep. 85: Terrific Team Rose shootout headlines wild week

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen break down a wild week of action, from the Mid-Suburban League to the Public League and the Team Rose Shootout.

Before the review we take listener questions and give our Two Takes, the regular weekly segment where we pick a subject from the past week to talk about in-depth.

-Is Kankakee’s backcourt the best in the state?

-Is Westinghouse guard Devin Davis the real deal?

-Should Brother Rice, Oak Park, Notre Dame and Farragut be concerned?

-How good is Danville?

-Are more teams starting large groups of underclassmen?

-Does St. Viator have a deep enough bench?

That and more…

