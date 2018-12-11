LISTEN: Terrific Team Rose shootout headlines wild week | No Shot Clock, Episode 85

No Shot Clock, Ep. 85: Terrific Team Rose shootout headlines wild week
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen break down a wild week of action, from the Mid-Suburban League to the Public League and the Team Rose Shootout.
Before the review we take listener questions and give our Two Takes, the regular weekly segment where we pick a subject from the past week to talk about in-depth.
-Is Kankakee’s backcourt the best in the state?
-Is Westinghouse guard Devin Davis the real deal?
-Should Brother Rice, Oak Park, Notre Dame and Farragut be concerned?
-How good is Danville?
-Are more teams starting large groups of underclassmen?
-Does St. Viator have a deep enough bench?
That and more…
