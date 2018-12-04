Basketball
LISTEN: Breaking down the top five conferences | No Shot Clock, Episode 84

No Shot Clock, the Chicago high school basketball podcast.
Michael O'Brien
Dec. 4 12:04 p.m.

No Shot Clock, Ep. 84

Conference call – With so much talent spread across the state this season, Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen break down the area’s five best conferences for this week’s big discussion.

Before the top conference breakdown they also take listener questions and give their Two Takes, the regular weekly segment where they pick a subject from the past week to talk about in-depth.

  • Which team is a sleeper in Class 4A?
  • What is up with the success factor?
  • Initial impressions of Curie, Orr, DePaul, Providence-St. Mel, Evanston, Uplift, Bogan, Young, Simeon, Morgan Park, Joliet West, St. Patrick, Benet, St. Viator and De La Salle
  • Discussion of the Mid-Suburban League, a growing basketball destination
  • Glenbrook South’s emergence

That and more…

WHEN AND WHAT
00:00 – Listener questions
20:34 – Two takes
40:00 – Top five conferences
55:00 – Previewing this week’s games

