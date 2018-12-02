Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

There isn’t a ton of movement this week. Just two teams dropping and two joining, but Bogan has vaulted into the No. 2 spot after an impressive showing at the Chicago Elite Classic.
The new additions
Glenbrook South: It doesn’t look like any opponent is going to relish a trip to the Titan Dome this season. Conventional wisdom was the Phil Ralston’s Titans would be pretty dangerous in a month or so. That was clearly wrong. Dom Martinelli, Will King and Jimmy McMahon helped lead Glenbrook South to the upset of the season this week, a 61-54 win against then No. 2 Evanston.
Geneva: Ralston’s previous team is also off to a great start to the season. The Vikings beat Bartlett and handled an always tricky Wheaton-Warrenville South squad this week. An early win against Schaumburg is also looking better thanks to the Saxons’ recent success.
Dropping out
Providence-St. Mel (2-2): The Knights just didn’t show enough in a 73-53 loss at DePaul Prep. The sky is still the limit in the Class 1A state playoffs this season and it is definitely possible they find a way back into the rankings over the holidays.
Oak Park (4-2): Picked up a nice win against Hinsdale Central last week but then lost in overtime to rival Fenwick at the Chicago Elite Classic.
The week ahead
—Mount Carmel hosts the loaded Team Rose Classic on Saturday and Sunday. More than a dozen ranked teams face off over the two days. Bloom takes on Morgan Park in the marquee matchup on Saturday.
—Morgan Park has another major challenge this week. The Mustangs host rival Bogan on Tuesday. This is always one of the most hotly-contested, high-level games of the season.
—Rolling Meadows and star sophomore Max Christie face two stout Mid-Suburban League tests this week. The Mustangs travel to Palatine on Tuesday and host Buffalo Grove on Friday. Christie is living up to the hype so far this season and Rolling Meadows is 4-1. The Bison also have a young star. Freshman Kam Craft, an excellent shooter, scored 31 against Grayslake Central in his varsity debut.
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Young (2-0) 1
Justin Warren is solid
2. Bogan (5-0) 4
Even better than expected
3. Bloom (6-0) 5
Huge test Saturday vs. Morgan Park
4. Morgan Park (3-1) 3
Marcus Watson is tough
5. Bolingbrook (5-0) 6
Winning without Tyler Cochran
6. Curie (5-0) 8
Won in Marshall County
7. Evanston (5-1) 2
Lost to Glenbrook South
8. St. Viator (5-1) 9
Jeremiah Hernandez fills it up
9. Simeon (0-1) 7
Ahamad Bynum has arrived
10. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-1) 10
Hosts Lincoln-Way East Friday
11. Leo (4-1) 12
Huge win vs. Loyola
12. Oswego East (5-0) 13
Plays St. Viator Saturday
13. Marian Catholic (4-1) 14
At Marist Friday
14. Benet (6-0) 15
Colin Crothers stepping up
15. DePaul Prep (5-0) 16
Pavle Pantovic making an impact
16. Riverside-Brookfield (6-0) 17
Faces Farragut Saturday
17. Brother Rice (5-0) 19
Proving doubters wrong
18. Farragut (1-0) 20
At Young Monday
19. Waukegan (4-1) 21
Andre White Jr. fitting in
20. Hillcrest (4-2) 23
Hosts unbeaten Richards Friday
21. Glenbrook South (6-0) NR
Dom Martinelli is a force
22. Downers Grove North (5-0) 24
At Lyons on Friday
23. Uplift (2-1) 11
Lost to Evanston
24. Geneva (6-0) NR
Mitch Mascari can shoot
25. Kenwood (4-2) 25
Lost to Waukegan
11 comments
Congrats to the Geneva boys on entering the Top 25.
I dont know whether to be happy or worried for Coach Hennig. If the last coach is any indication, success means the AD, Carli, is ready to fire up the hot seat.
The last time Geneva won 20+ games, Carli oddly started holding hush-hush meetings with any whiny, Johnny-doesn’t-play parent who wanted to bark. Of course, there was no agenda.
Sure, there wasn’t. And suddenly the coach was gone two years after the first trip downstate in something like 50 years.
Contrary to Carli and the entitled boosters of this town, this isn’t the way we operate. I hope this time winning with good character and strong ideals is rewarded and celebrated.
Looks like Hinsdale Central is THE place to be for the Holidays! Don’t have to wear a bullet proof vest either!
My mistake,Cochran still out.
Mikey: Believe Cochran played in game five for Bolingbrook.
A bit premature to begin talking about how good a player is or isn’t. We will begin to see who deserves praise, as the season progresses. Many players aren’t as good as advertised. I have been watching many of these players play for years, and I can tell you, many are overhyped.
Mikey: glenbrook south beats Evanston, but Evanston ranked higher because of strength of schedule?
Yeah, hate having result nullification this early in the season. But Evanston is still getting a lot of credit for last season’s playoff run since basically the entire team is back. And it arguably has the second-best resume of any team so far this season. Only Bloom has more quality wins.
Good to see Farragut moving on up. No team does more with less than the Admirals. Pat Sajak (class of 64) would be proud. Farragut vs Crane 1/23 at Crane’s gym. Classic Red West showdown. You should really try to get there Michael.
Evanston has 2 signature wins vs top 15 teams, despite the loss to GBS.
Think you’re missing some words about the bison
Sure was. Thanks Bob.