Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings

There isn’t a ton of movement this week. Just two teams dropping and two joining, but Bogan has vaulted into the No. 2 spot after an impressive showing at the Chicago Elite Classic.

The new additions

Glenbrook South: It doesn’t look like any opponent is going to relish a trip to the Titan Dome this season. Conventional wisdom was the Phil Ralston’s Titans would be pretty dangerous in a month or so. That was clearly wrong. Dom Martinelli, Will King and Jimmy McMahon helped lead Glenbrook South to the upset of the season this week, a 61-54 win against then No. 2 Evanston.

Geneva: Ralston’s previous team is also off to a great start to the season. The Vikings beat Bartlett and handled an always tricky Wheaton-Warrenville South squad this week. An early win against Schaumburg is also looking better thanks to the Saxons’ recent success.

Dropping out

Providence-St. Mel (2-2): The Knights just didn’t show enough in a 73-53 loss at DePaul Prep. The sky is still the limit in the Class 1A state playoffs this season and it is definitely possible they find a way back into the rankings over the holidays.

Oak Park (4-2): Picked up a nice win against Hinsdale Central last week but then lost in overtime to rival Fenwick at the Chicago Elite Classic.

The week ahead

—Mount Carmel hosts the loaded Team Rose Classic on Saturday and Sunday. More than a dozen ranked teams face off over the two days. Bloom takes on Morgan Park in the marquee matchup on Saturday.

—Morgan Park has another major challenge this week. The Mustangs host rival Bogan on Tuesday. This is always one of the most hotly-contested, high-level games of the season.

—Rolling Meadows and star sophomore Max Christie face two stout Mid-Suburban League tests this week. The Mustangs travel to Palatine on Tuesday and host Buffalo Grove on Friday. Christie is living up to the hype so far this season and Rolling Meadows is 4-1. The Bison also have a young star. Freshman Kam Craft, an excellent shooter, scored 31 against Grayslake Central in his varsity debut.

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Young (2-0) 1

Justin Warren is solid

2. Bogan (5-0) 4

Even better than expected

3. Bloom (6-0) 5

Huge test Saturday vs. Morgan Park

4. Morgan Park (3-1) 3

Marcus Watson is tough

5. Bolingbrook (5-0) 6

Winning without Tyler Cochran

6. Curie (5-0) 8

Won in Marshall County

7. Evanston (5-1) 2

Lost to Glenbrook South

8. St. Viator (5-1) 9

Jeremiah Hernandez fills it up

9. Simeon (0-1) 7

Ahamad Bynum has arrived

10. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-1) 10

Hosts Lincoln-Way East Friday

11. Leo (4-1) 12

Huge win vs. Loyola

12. Oswego East (5-0) 13

Plays St. Viator Saturday

13. Marian Catholic (4-1) 14

At Marist Friday

14. Benet (6-0) 15

Colin Crothers stepping up

15. DePaul Prep (5-0) 16

Pavle Pantovic making an impact

16. Riverside-Brookfield (6-0) 17

Faces Farragut Saturday

17. Brother Rice (5-0) 19

Proving doubters wrong

18. Farragut (1-0) 20

At Young Monday

19. Waukegan (4-1) 21

Andre White Jr. fitting in

20. Hillcrest (4-2) 23

Hosts unbeaten Richards Friday

21. Glenbrook South (6-0) NR

Dom Martinelli is a force

22. Downers Grove North (5-0) 24

At Lyons on Friday

23. Uplift (2-1) 11

Lost to Evanston

24. Geneva (6-0) NR

Mitch Mascari can shoot

25. Kenwood (4-2) 25

Lost to Waukegan

