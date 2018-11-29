Morgan Park put on season-long probation, players suspended for on-court fight

Morgan Park’s basketball team, the two-time defending Class 3A state champions, has been placed on probation until the end of the season according to Chicago Public Schools.
Players from Morgan Park and Mayfair, CA had an on-court fight during a game on Nov. 24. The game was called in the third quarter.
“Unsportsmanlike conduct will not be tolerated and the district took immediate action in accordance with IHSA bylaws,” said Emily Bolton, a CPS spokesperson. “Inappropriate behavior diminishes the spirit of athletic competition and swift action was warranted in this instance.”
Star juniors Adam Miller and Marcus Watson, junior Isaiah Burrell and seniors Deshandre Washington and Kyel Grover sat out against Longwood on Tuesday according to a source. CPS does not disclose discipline taken against individual students due to student privacy laws.
According to Tiffany Burrell, Isaiah’s mother, the players were initially suspended for one game but now CPS has expanded it to two games.
“They randomly create these rules and try to implement them on the spot,” Burrell said. “They suspended them for one game. Now all of a sudden they want to suspend them for a second game. You can’t say you are going to do one thing and then go back and change it.
“They are being more strict than the student conduct code says. They are randomly doing this and created it themselves. And they are not allowing any discussion.”
The Mustangs face Goode tonight and have a high-profile game against St. Louis Vashon at the Chicago Elite Classic on Saturday.
Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin and athletic director Michael Berger declined to comment.Tags: Morgan Park
3 comments
Exactly what does the probation mean, no participation in CPS and/or State Championships for the basketball team???
Mrs. Burrell, I was at that game. And I was appalled at the behavior. I think 2 game suspension is fair. That situation could have become a lot worse. There were people coming from the stands on to the court to try to fight the other team from California. Players. I saw one player step on a lady that was sitting in the front row during the fight. I understand he’s your son, but what about the young entrepreneur who was hosting the event at his facility for the first time and had to deal with that? Do you know how hard it was for him to convince Nike / Jordan to have that event there and all the stigma he was dealing with of having the event in an urban area? The first two games were great, it was a family atmosphere and then to have the conclusion end like that. I do hope that you have some sympathy for owner of the XS sport, the young children they were there watching? Again, I know he’s your son but there was much bigger picture than a two-game suspension. Wouldn’t you agree?
CPS is a joke. Suspend the kids for 2 games or whatever but probation?? That’s absolutely ridiculous.