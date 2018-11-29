Morgan Park put on season-long probation, players suspended for on-court fight

Morgan Park’s basketball team, the two-time defending Class 3A state champions, has been placed on probation until the end of the season according to Chicago Public Schools.

Players from Morgan Park and Mayfair, CA had an on-court fight during a game on Nov. 24. The game was called in the third quarter.

“Unsportsmanlike conduct will not be tolerated and the district took immediate action in accordance with IHSA bylaws,” said Emily Bolton, a CPS spokesperson. “Inappropriate behavior diminishes the spirit of athletic competition and swift action was warranted in this instance.”

Star juniors Adam Miller and Marcus Watson, junior Isaiah Burrell and seniors Deshandre Washington and Kyel Grover sat out against Longwood on Tuesday according to a source. CPS does not disclose discipline taken against individual students due to student privacy laws.

According to Tiffany Burrell, Isaiah’s mother, the players were initially suspended for one game but now CPS has expanded it to two games.

“They randomly create these rules and try to implement them on the spot,” Burrell said. “They suspended them for one game. Now all of a sudden they want to suspend them for a second game. You can’t say you are going to do one thing and then go back and change it.

“They are being more strict than the student conduct code says. They are randomly doing this and created it themselves. And they are not allowing any discussion.”

The Mustangs face Goode tonight and have a high-profile game against St. Louis Vashon at the Chicago Elite Classic on Saturday.

Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin and athletic director Michael Berger declined to comment.

