LISTEN: Thanksgiving week review | No Shot Clock, Episode 83

No Shot Clock, Ep. 83: Thanksgiving week review

On this week’s episode we discuss our impressions from the first week of the season. Thanksgiving tournaments discussed include the Chicago Heights Classic, Riverside-Brookfield and Oswego.

Then we dive into a big listener mailbag full of questions:

-Which players surprised us most with their post-high school achievements?

-Which players that we thought were NBA-bound fell short?

-Will Max Christie stay at Rolling Meadows?

-How good is Glenbrook South?

-Are Loyola recruits Tom Welch and Marquise Kennedy even better than expected?

-How impressive was Bolingbrook’s win against Springfield Southeast?

That and more…

EPISODE 83

00:00 – Two takes

15:15 – Thanksgiving tournament observations

35:02 – Mailbag

54:00 – Previewing this week’s games

