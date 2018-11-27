LISTEN: Thanksgiving week review | No Shot Clock, Episode 83

No Shot Clock, Ep. 83: Thanksgiving week review
On this week’s episode we discuss our impressions from the first week of the season. Thanksgiving tournaments discussed include the Chicago Heights Classic, Riverside-Brookfield and Oswego.
Then we dive into a big listener mailbag full of questions:
-Which players surprised us most with their post-high school achievements?
-Which players that we thought were NBA-bound fell short?
-Will Max Christie stay at Rolling Meadows?
-How good is Glenbrook South?
-Are Loyola recruits Tom Welch and Marquise Kennedy even better than expected?
-How impressive was Bolingbrook’s win against Springfield Southeast?
That and more…
EPISODE 83
00:00 – Two takes
15:15 – Thanksgiving tournament observations
35:02 – Mailbag
54:00 – Previewing this week’s games
