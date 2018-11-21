2018 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year: Naperville Central’s Payton Thorne

Football runs deep in Naperville Central quarterback Payton Thorne’s blood.

Thorne, the 2018 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year, transferred from Metea Valley after his sophomore year.

The senior threw for 7,008 yards and 83 touchdowns in his three varsity seasons. His big arm led Naperville Central to the second round of the Class 8A playoffs this year. The Redhawks statistically blew away nearly every other offense in the state.

“My dad sent me an email talking about our season this year and said hat Payton might be the best high school quarterback he’s ever seen,” Naperville Central coach Mike Stine said.

Stine’s father is legendary Byron coach Everett Stine.

“Sometimes you get kids that are quality and don’t have character and he has both,” Mike Stine said.

John Thorne, Payton’s grandfather, is a member of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He had a 181-61 record coaching at Wheaton Central and Wheaton-Warrenville South. Payton’s dad, Jeff Thorne, was an All-State quarterback at Wheaton Central, was a standout quarterback at Eastern Illinois and is now the head coach at North Central.

“My grandpa really preached sportsmanship when he was coaching,” Thorne said. “My grandpa and dad’s competitiveness is unmatched, especially my dad. I want to win more than anybody and I think I pick that up from him.”

Football was Thorne’s first love, but he also plays baseball and basketball for Naperville Central.

“When I was in third grade I found a flyer for tackle football,” Thorne said. “I took it and told my parents I wanted to play and they said no. I sat on the couch and cried.”

Football has always come first for Thorne.

“In 2006, we took North Central to play in Italy and Payton came with us,” Jeff Thorne said. “I remember touring the Coliseum. I told him that it was one of the most famous stadiums in the world. He looked up and asked me ‘Dad, how do they play football in here?”

The dedication intensified in fifth grade, when Payton put a jersey and pads on for the first time.

“I used to watch this highlight video of my dad’s team over and over,” Thorne said. “I memorized it and I remember some of the best plays on it were interceptions where they took it to the house, so I wanted to take it to the house.”

The 6-2, 190-pound gunslinger has posted unmatched numbers the past two seasons.

“They are off the charts,” Stine said. “What he can do on the football field is special. I think what separates him from anyone I’ve ever worked with is his leadership quality and football IQ. He’s at a level above anyone that I’ve ever coached.”

Thorne averaged 9.7 yards a pass during his senior season and scored 44 touchdowns for the Redhawks. They averaged 37 points a game.

“Statistics wise he’s the best ever to play here at Naperville Central,” Stine said. “And he motivates those around him. It takes a special kid to be a leader. A special kid that people want to follow, and Payton is that.”

It’s clear Jeff Thorne couldn’t be more proud of the man, athlete and quarterback his son has become.

“At the risk of sounding corny, it’s honestly been the joy of my lifetime to be a part of this with him,” Jeff Thorne said.

PAYTON THORNE’S NUMBERS

2018

Passing: 207 for 319 (65%), 3,113 yards, 40 touchdowns

Rushing: 451 yards, four touchdowns

Three-year varsity career

Passing: 463 for 743 (62%) 7,008 yards, 83 touchdowns

Rushing: 1,035 yards, 14 touchdowns

