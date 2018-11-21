2018 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area football team

OFFENSE

OL Anthony Sottosanto, Lincoln-Way East

6-3, 260 pounds, Senior

Racked up 35 consecutive starts for the defending Class 8A state champs. Led an offensive line that averaged nearly 250 yards rushing. Spearheaded 31 rushing touchdowns this season and was responsible for 60 pancake blocks. Led the Griffins to 12 wins and the state semifinals.

OL Ian Mooney, West Aurora

5-10, 250 pounds, Senior

The Blackhawks advanced to the second round of the playoffs, led by Mooney’s dominant line play. West Aurora averaged more than 200 yards rushing in his three seasons leading the line.

OL Peter Skoronski, Maine South

6-4, 285 pounds, Junior

Unanimous selection for lineman of the year in the Central Suburban. Led Hawks to the state quarterfinals. He’s a two-time all-conference selection and recorded 56 pancake blocks in ten games this season.

OL Addison West, Cary-Grove

6-3, 280 pounds, Senior

Western Michigan recruit. West is a two time all-state selection. Cary Grove takes the field in the class 6A state title game on Saturday, heading into the game their West led offensive line has helped the option attack rack up 3704 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns on the season.

OL George Fanelli, Marist

6-1, 250 pounds, Senior

East Suburban Catholic lineman of the year. Allowed no sacks this season and led an offensive line that made room for 1,922 rushing yards and helped quarterback Mike Markett average nearly 14 yards per pass.

WR Jahleel Billingsley, Phillips

6-4, 216 pounds, Senior

Alabama recruit did it all for Phillips. Helped create a tradition of success for the Wildcats and did it from multiple positions. Stepped in at quarterback in a playoff win against Prairie Ridge. Big bodied and dangerous, one of the best athletes in the area.

WR Michael Love, Nazareth

5-9, 170 pounds, Senior

One of the most electric players in the area. He’s primarily slot receiver but plays running back, punter and kick returner. Scored 22 touchdowns and led the Roadrunners to the Class 7A title game.

Kyle Franklin, IC Catholic

5-9, 175 pounds, Sophomore

Led his team to the Class 4A title game. All-conference selection had 311 yards and six touchdowns in a second round win against Marengo. Scored 32 touchdowns this season.

RB Ty Gavin, Notre Dame

5-11, 185 pounds, Senior

Rushed for 1,421 yards and had 131 yards receiving. Led the Dons to the Class 6A semifinals. Also a standout on defense, Gavin had 51 tackles, four interceptions and was responsible for 26 total touchdowns.

RB Tyquan Cox, Glenbard West

5-9, 170 pounds, Senior

MVP of the West Suburban. Scored 31 and had 2,340 all-purpose yards. A total team player, he returned kickoffs and punts and even threw a touchdown pass.

QB Payton Thorne, Naperville Central

6-2, 185 pounds, Senior

Sun-Times Player of the Year. The Western Michigan recruit tore up nearly every opponent. Threw for 3,079 yards and 40 touchdowns. Averaged 9.7 yards a pass. Rushed for 440 yards and four touchdowns.

ATH Alante Brown, Simeon

5-11, 170 pounds, Senior

Michigan State recruit. Led the Wolverines to the Class 7A quarterfinals. Accounted for 41 touchdowns, 2,347 passing yards and 1,089 rushing yards.

DEFENSE

DL Joe Fitzgerald, Brother Rice

6-2, 210 pounds, Senior

All-Chicago Catholic League selection with 56 tackles, four sacks, three blocked passes and six quarterback hurries. Helped lead Crusaders to Class 8A title game.

DL Cortlund Adams, Oswego

6-1, 220 pounds, Senior

Responsible for 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Set the tone for one of the area’s best defenses. The Panthers were undefeated in the regular season and advanced to the second round of the Class 8A playoffs.

DL Isaiah Coe, Homewood-Flossmoor

6-3, 265 pounds, Senior

Team captain had 90 tackles, four for a loss and led the Vikings with seven sacks. Led a great defense that helped the Vikings advance to the Class 8A quarterfinals.

LB Michael Jansey Jr., Batavia

6-2, 210 pounds, Senior

Northwestern recruit. Played both ways in 13 games. Rushed for 330 yards and four touchdowns. Jansey did everything for the Bulldogs. Had 71 tackles, ten sacks and 26 quarterback hurries. The backbone of one of the area’s strongest defenses.

LB Jake Gonzalez, Loyola

6-2, 195 pounds, Senior

Pennsylvania recruit. Has started 41 consecutive games. Loyola’s all-time leader with more than 300 tackles. for the Ramblers, and is the teams career leading tackler with over 300 tackles for Loyola. Has 120 tackles and two interceptions this season.

LB Jackson Bruscianelli, Montini

6-foot, 200 pounds, Senior

Three-year starter. Had 122 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and six sacks. Helped lead Montini to the Class 5A title game and was voted Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Catholic League Blue.

DB Ronald Carroll Jr., Crete-Monee

6-1, 185 pounds, Senior

Can play anywhere on the field and led Warriors to Class 6A title game. Recorded 103 tackles. Played quarterback against Rich Central and had 24 carries for 202 yards and six touchdowns.

DB Sebastian Castro, Richards

6-1, 200 pounds, Senior

Iowa recruit. Had 82 tackles, four tackles for a loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Also great on offense with 50 carries for more than 500 yards and eight touchdowns.

DB Tyler Nubin, St. Charles North

6-2, 185 pounds, Senior

Minnesota recruit. Led North Stars to first appearance in state title game. Recorded 51 tackles, including five for a loss and one sack. Has gained 1,1191 all-purpose yards, averaging 92 per game.

DB Messiah Travis, Solorio

5-9, 170 pounds, Senior

Northern Illinois recruit, All-Public League selection. Led Sun Warriors to a playoff appearance. An impact player all over the field, the team’s most effective player on offense and defense.

DB Kurt Weis, Joliet Catholic

5-10, 170 pounds, Senior

Team leading 98 tackles. Had six interceptions to help lead the Hilltoppers to the Class 5A title game. Also a factor on offense with five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

P/K Jack Olsen, Wheaton-Warrenville South

5-10, 170 pounds, Senior

Set a state record with eight field goals in one game. Made 22 of 24 attempted field goals. Holds the schoool punting record and 65 percent of his kickoffs were touchbacks.

Tags: