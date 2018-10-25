Successful, respected North Lawndale coach Lewis Thorpe dies at 56

North Lawndale basketball coach Lewis Thorpe died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Thorpe, 56, led the Phoenix to four consecutive state appearances from 2006-2009. North Lawndale won the Class 2A title in 2008, finished second in Class A in 2007 and third in Class 3A in 2009. He led the Phoenix to the city title in 2009.

North Lawndale assistant coach Randy Stonewall was with him on Wednesday night.

“There was no illness to my knowledge,” Stonewall said. “We had an open gym run last night, college coaches were in. I’m blindsided. It’s a tremendous loss to the community. He was a pillar at North Lawndale, the face of the school. He was a father to all of us.”

Thorpe is survived by his wife Patricia and four children, Brandon, Stephen, Jada and Jalen. Thorpe coached all three of his sons at North Lawndale. Jalen is currently a senior. Jada is a standout basketball player at Simeon that has committed to Kansas State.

Bill Curry of Breakthrough says that Thorpe was mentoring kids on Wednesday night as well.

“It’s a program that focused on eight to tenth grade boys, most who aren’t hoopers,” Curry said. “He didn’t limit himself to influencing players. Invested in young men down to his last night with us.”

Thorpe had missed a handful of games over the past few years due to health issues.

“He just took a couple days off and then got back in the gym,” former North Lawndale assistant coach Terry Johnson said.

Thorpe was an assistant coach at Providence-St. Mel and Hales before arriving at North Lawndale in 2000. He also ran a prominent all-star game featuring young players for several years.

“Far more than a leader, teacher and coach, Thorpe was a pillar and a father to our family,” Garland Thomas-McDavid, North Lawndale’s president, said in a statement. “We grieve this heavy loss of our dear friend and colleague.”

Thorpe’s kind, classy approach to life led to universal admiration throughout the hyper-competitive local basketball scene. He spent one year as head coach at Creigier, a now-closed Public League school and one year at St. Gregory.

“I’ll remember Lewis Thorpe as a great person, not just a great coach,” Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin said. “He always gave me good sound advice on coaching and life in general. He was very tight with my father and when I became a coach he took me under his wing. He was a special man.”

Lewis Thorpe’s coaching career

at Cregier

1989-90: 10-12



at St. Gregory

1998-99: 14-8



at North Lawndale

2000-01: 19-9

2001-02: 23-8

2002-03: 25-8

2003-04: 28-4

2004-05: 21-9

2005-06: 31-3

2006-07: 26-10 (second in Class A)

2007-08: 30-4 (Class 2A champs)

2008-09: 30-6 (third in Class 3A, city champs)

2009-10: 19-8

2010-11: 13-13

2011-12: 17-9

2012-13: 15-12

2013-14: 14-13

2014-15: 17-13

2015-16: 22-8

2016-17: 23-8

2017-18: 18-11

TOTAL: 415-176

