Super sophomores set for next big step this season

There were quite a few impactful freshman seasons a year ago around the Chicago area.

With his combination of production, talent and pure upside, Rolling Meadows star Max Christie has set the tone in the Class of 2021. He’s an elite player who is now a coveted high-major recruit and nationally ranked.

In helping Evanston to 27 wins and a third-place finish in Class 4A, Blake Peters grabbed headlines with his impact, shooting prowess and the shot that earned national attention –– the 80-foot heave to beat Maine South.

And while he did it in a rather under-the-radar fashion, there were few freshmen who put up bigger overall numbers than Zion-Benton’s Amar Augillard. With his shooting and natural scoring ability, the 6-5 Augillard averaged 18.5 points, six rebounds and three assists a game.

But there are several sophomores poised to take the next step in their development after getting their feet wet at the varsity level a year ago.

Here is a list of sophomores whose impact will begin to truly resonate this season.

■ Isaiah Barnes, Oak Park

The skilled 6-6 wing has length, versatility and can take his time settling in at the varsity level with so much experienced talent surrounding him. But Barnes is a budding prospect, has made a significant jump and has already received offers from Loyola, Miami-Ohio, Detroit, UIC and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

■ Ahamad Bynum, Simeon

The next star guard for coach Robert Smith waited his turn and will have the opportunity to shine as a sophomore. Bynum is electric with the ball in his hands and is among the top three prospects in his class.

■ Troy D’Amico, Notre Dame

After averaging a modest 8 points and 3.1 rebounds a game last year as a freshman, the 6-6 D’Amico could double those numbers with a year under his belt and a much-improved jumper.

■ Chris Hodges, Schaumburg

There were some definite brights spots a year ago for this big man whose game is still clearly advancing. Hodges, however, has size at 6-8 that can impact the game in a variety of ways.

■ Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick

The big-bodied 6-5 wing with skill has already garnered Division I interest and offers without having yet produced at the varsity level. Hopkins, who blossomed this spring and summer, has received offers from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Miami-Ohio, Loyola and Nebraska.

With a big opportunity in front of him with the departure of transfers D.J. Steward and Damari Nixon, an impactful season awaits Hopkins.

■ Grant Newell, Young

He may not have the name recognition right now that some others on this list do, but this lanky 6-6 forward has an enormous upside and is set to contribute with his length, agility and smooth shooting stroke.

Newell is just starting to scratch the surface of the player he will become over the next three years. He was very impressive this past weekend at the Pangos All-American Camp where he showcased a fluid mid-range shooting stroke.

■ John Poulakidas, Neuqua Valley

Poulakidas is one of the top young prospects in the western suburbs. Look for a big jump from this perimeter threat with serious shooting ability and range. The 6-5 Poulakidas received a taste of varsity basketball last year, averaging five points a game as a freshman, and will boost those numbers significantly this year.

■ Anthony Sayles, Notre Dame

He was a difference-maker as an athletic 6-1 freshman guard. Sayles could emerge as one of the area’s stars during his sophomore campaign after putting up 11.5 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists a game last year.

■ Kimahri Wilson, Carmel

The 5-11 point guard was an immediate disruption for opponents as a freshman with the ball in his hands. Wilson is looking to improve on some impressive freshman numbers (11 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 apg).

