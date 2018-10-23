Breaking down the state football playoff brackets

The state football playoff schedule is nicely spread out in the first round. The first game is at Gately at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Mount Carmel vs. TF South. Games continue all night Friday and all day and night Saturday.
Here’s a look at the favorites in each class and what to keep an eye on in the first round.
CLASS 1A
Likely title game: Lena-Winslow over Arcola
Dark horse: Aurora Christian
Best first round game: LeRoy at Orr
Possible first round upset: No. 9 Aurora Christian over No. 8 Annawan
Fact: Three teams in the field have never won a state playoff game, Edwards County (0-6), Orr (0-3), Madison (0-2).
CLASS 2A
Likely title game: Gibson City Maroa-Forsyth
Dark horse: St. Teresa
Best first round game: Knoxville at Hope Academy
Possible first round upset: No. 15 Routt over No. 7 Warrensburg
Fact: Gibson City is averaging 49 points while allowing only 3.
CLASS 3A
Likely title game: Byron over Monticello
Dark horse: Carlinville
Best first round game: Dwight at Lisle
Possible first round upset: No. 19 Hall over No. 7 Clark
Fact: UP-Englewood is actually allowing more points (17.1) that it averages (16.7)
CLASS 4A
Likely title game: IC Catholic over Rochester
Dark horse: McNamara
Best first round game: Herrin at Pontiac
Possible first round upset: No. 10 Johnsburg over No. 7 Ag. Science
Fact: Rochester has won seven state titles.
CLASS 5A
Likely title game: Hillcrest over Montini
Dark horse: Joliet Catholic
Best first round game: Back of the Yards at Elmwood Park
Possible first round upset: No. 14 Joliet Catholic over No. 3 Metamora
Fact: Joliet Catholic has won 13 state titles, the same amount as the other 31 teams in the field combined.
CLASS 6A
Likely title game: Phillips over Richards
Dark horse: Notre Dame
Best first round game: Crystal Lake South vs. Kenwood at Gately
Possible first round upset: No. 14 Crystal Lake South over No. 3 Kenwood
Fact: Von Steuben has only had a football program for four years.
CLASS 7A
Likely title game: East St. Louis over Batavia
Dark horse: Mount Carmel
Best first round game: Lake Zurich at DeKalb
Possible first round upset: No. 22 St. Charles North over No. 11 Normal
Fact: East St. Louis, which has won eight state titles, has scored more than 70 points three times this season.
CLASS 8A
Likely title game: Lincoln-Way East over Brother Rice
Dark horse: Maine South
Best first round game: Loyola at Minooka
Possible first round upset: No. 21 Naperville Central oaver No. 12 Plainfield South
Fact: Barrington, the No. 20 seed, has played seven teams that made the playoffs, the most in the field.
The People’s Choice in 1A: Fisher Bunnies