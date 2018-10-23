Breaking down the state football playoff brackets

The state football playoff schedule is nicely spread out in the first round. The first game is at Gately at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Mount Carmel vs. TF South. Games continue all night Friday and all day and night Saturday.

Here’s a look at the favorites in each class and what to keep an eye on in the first round.

CLASS 1A

Bracket

Likely title game: Lena-Winslow over Arcola

Dark horse: Aurora Christian

Best first round game: LeRoy at Orr

Possible first round upset: No. 9 Aurora Christian over No. 8 Annawan

Fact: Three teams in the field have never won a state playoff game, Edwards County (0-6), Orr (0-3), Madison (0-2).

CLASS 2A

Bracket

Likely title game: Gibson City Maroa-Forsyth

Dark horse: St. Teresa

Best first round game: Knoxville at Hope Academy

Possible first round upset: No. 15 Routt over No. 7 Warrensburg

Fact: Gibson City is averaging 49 points while allowing only 3.

CLASS 3A

Bracket

Likely title game: Byron over Monticello

Dark horse: Carlinville

Best first round game: Dwight at Lisle

Possible first round upset: No. 19 Hall over No. 7 Clark

Fact: UP-Englewood is actually allowing more points (17.1) that it averages (16.7)

CLASS 4A

Bracket

Likely title game: IC Catholic over Rochester

Dark horse: McNamara

Best first round game: Herrin at Pontiac

Possible first round upset: No. 10 Johnsburg over No. 7 Ag. Science

Fact: Rochester has won seven state titles.

CLASS 5A

Bracket

Likely title game: Hillcrest over Montini

Dark horse: Joliet Catholic

Best first round game: Back of the Yards at Elmwood Park

Possible first round upset: No. 14 Joliet Catholic over No. 3 Metamora

Fact: Joliet Catholic has won 13 state titles, the same amount as the other 31 teams in the field combined.

CLASS 6A

Bracket

Likely title game: Phillips over Richards

Dark horse: Notre Dame

Best first round game: Crystal Lake South vs. Kenwood at Gately

Possible first round upset: No. 14 Crystal Lake South over No. 3 Kenwood

Fact: Von Steuben has only had a football program for four years.

CLASS 7A

Bracket

Likely title game: East St. Louis over Batavia

Dark horse: Mount Carmel

Best first round game: Lake Zurich at DeKalb

Possible first round upset: No. 22 St. Charles North over No. 11 Normal

Fact: East St. Louis, which has won eight state titles, has scored more than 70 points three times this season.

CLASS 8A

Bracket

Likely title game: Lincoln-Way East over Brother Rice

Dark horse: Maine South

Best first round game: Loyola at Minooka

Possible first round upset: No. 21 Naperville Central oaver No. 12 Plainfield South

Fact: Barrington, the No. 20 seed, has played seven teams that made the playoffs, the most in the field.

