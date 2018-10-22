Let the playoffs begin! The regular season of high school football wrapped up this past weekend, the playoff brackets were announced and now game times and locations are also available. In this new episode of CST Game Week, our hosts Michael O’Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile take a deep dive into the 2018 playoff picture including:

Our picks to win in each class 1A- 8A

The underdog teams to watch

What to expect in the first round including possible upsets

The new player of the week: Quarterback John Bean of Brother Rice

Updated Super 25 rankings with one new team

