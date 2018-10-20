Football
Football

IHSA state football playoff brackets for all eight classes

Batavia is fired up after winning the Class 7A state title at Huskie Stadium. Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times.
Staff Report
Oct. 21 7:07 a.m.

The Illinois High School Association released the football playoff pairings on Saturday night. Dates and times for the games will be released on Monday afternoon. Click below for the full brackets for each class.

Class 8A

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

 

2 comments

  • Metal Bleachers are Best

    You need to understand the seeding completely before commenting. Seeding is based on playoff points – you opponents’ victories. The IHSA has attempted to make this objective. Your assertion that the seeding has a subjective factor based on a team’s conference affiliation is incorrect. For this year, Brother Rice is the last school in 8A, i.e., the smallest enrollment (even with the private school “equalizer”) – pretty amazing feat. LWE’s path is more predictable and less periless – pretty certain they’d rather play Maine South or Loyola than Marist to get to Thanksgiving weekend.

    2018-10-21 07:55:27 | Reply
  • HawkYeah!

    The reason why I say that is Brother Rice path is much easier than LWE. Brother Rice gets favorite status because everyone “thinks: CCL is superior awesome amazing OMG Jesus thank you for your giving’s??? C’mon man Glennbard West would have their ASS! This measurement needs to change.

    2018-10-20 22:37:52 | Reply

