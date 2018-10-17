Two of the area’s remaining unbeaten teams will face off for Illini Prairie State supremacy Friday night at Gately in the Sun-Times’ Game of the Week. Kenwood (8-0, 4-0) hosts Payton (8-0, 4-0) in a Week 9 match-up that will determine the conference championship and send one team into the state playoffs riding a nine-game winning streak.

Payton’s offense has put up big numbers this season behind quarterback Sage Shindler, running back Damien Goodman and receiver Zach Anderson. They’re coming off a 47-21 win on the road against Back of the Yards and have routinely crushed opponents since a narrow Week 1 victory over Bulls Prep.

Kenwood won’t go down easy, however, given the Broncos have delivered on their stated plan to become a Public League power this season. They’ve shut out four opponents and allowed 35 points all season. If Shindler and Goodman can put up their usual numbers, it’ll be a huge statement against a defense that’s rarely been broken down.

No. 19 Wheaton-Warrenville South (7-1, 5-1) at St. Charles North (6-2, 5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

St. Charles North lost its only DuKane game to Batavia last week in a heartbreaker after leading by 10 at halftime. Wheaton-Warrenville South lost its only game of the season to Batavia in mid-September. Now the Bulldogs seem likely to take the conference crown with one week to go, but the North Stars and Tigers will still battle for second place.

No. 20 Bolingbrook (7-1, 5-1) at No. 1 Lincoln-Way East (8-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

At this point, it would just be entertaining to see someone give Lincoln-Way East a run for its money. The Griffins have seemed unstoppable this season while scoring at least 38 points in eight straight wins. Bolingbrook’s only loss this season came in a shutout against Homewood-Flossmoor, which went on two weeks later to lose by 42 to Lincoln-Way East. Can the Raiders fare better in a brutal road matchup?



No. 6 Brother Rice (8-0, 3-0) at No. 13 Montini (8-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Brother Rice and Montini will put their unbeaten records to the test in a big Catholic League Blue matchup to end the regular season. The Crusaders have been on a roll lately with three shutouts in four games. However, a narrow 21-14 win over St. Rita on Sept. 28 revealed some vulnerability that the Broncos will hope to exploit.

No. 3 Oswego (8-0, 8-0) vs. Plainfield South (7-1, 7-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Oswego can clinch the Southwest Prairie championship with a victory over Plainfield South, which is tied for second place with Oswego East. The Panthers have been dominant on the defensive end in recent weeks with eight points allowed over their last four games. The Cougars, who have topped 21 points in just two games this season, may have a tough time scoring.

