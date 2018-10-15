VIDEO: New Week 9 episode of “Sun-Times Game Week”

Staff Report
Oct. 15 4:18 p.m.

As we head into Week 9 of the high school football season, it’s all about the playoffs.  On today’s ‘Sun-Times Game Week” show, we’ll take a look at which teams need a win to make the playoffs plus our preps team will predict possible top seeds. Also on today’s show:

-A new “Player of the Week”

-Updated Super 25 Rankings

-Look back at the big games in Week 8 including Cary Grove vs Prairie Ridge

-The latest hoops news including the venue for the Jordan brand shoot-out plus Michael O’Brien’s team “twitter previews.”

 

More Sun-Times high school sports stories

Tags: ,
recent articles
Super 25 football rankings for Week 9: Mount Carmel joins top ten
Oct. 15 6:29 p.m.
Player of the Week: Batavia’s Jack Meyers earns honor for amazing second-half comeback
Oct. 15 4:57 p.m.
Four downs: News and notes from Week 8
Oct. 15 9:17 a.m.
High school football Week 8: Scores, photos, video all in one place
Oct. 14 11:02 a.m.
Henry Darrow’s clutch kick gives Oak Park upset win over Glenbard West
Oct. 13 6:31 p.m.
Maine South’s big second half beats New Trier
Oct. 13 12:56 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Modal