As we head into Week 9 of the high school football season, it’s all about the playoffs. On today’s ‘Sun-Times Game Week” show, we’ll take a look at which teams need a win to make the playoffs plus our preps team will predict possible top seeds. Also on today’s show:
-A new “Player of the Week”
-Updated Super 25 Rankings
-Look back at the big games in Week 8 including Cary Grove vs Prairie Ridge
-The latest hoops news including the venue for the Jordan brand shoot-out plus Michael O’Brien’s team “twitter previews.”
More Sun-Times high school sports stories
- New Player of the Week: Jack Meyers of Batavia High School
- Week 9 New Super 25 rankings
- Clutch kick gives Oak Park an upset win over Glenbard West
- St. Patrick’s Jack O’Rourke excelling in first season as QB
- Coach Paul Parpet has undefeated Lisle dreaming of state title
- Elijah Hooker dominates, Crane beats harper for conference title
